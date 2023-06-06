Everton are interested in a deal to sign Manchester United forward Amad Diallo on loan this summer, according to reports.

Who is Amad Diallo?

Diallo is naturally a right-winger who first arrived at Old Trafford back in 2021 from Atalanta, but having made just nine senior appearances, has spent the majority of his time on the road having carried out two loan spells, the first with Glasgow Rangers and most recently Sunderland.

During his time at the Stadium of Light, the 20-year-old was a standout star and established himself as Tony Mowbray’s top-performing offensive player so he’s bound to have attracted interest ahead of the upcoming window.

The Red Devils ace still has another two years to run on his contract with Erik Ten Hag’s outfit and has even admitted that it’s his dream to play regular football under the Dutchman, but despite this, Sean Dyche is ready to swoop in a bid to bring him to Goodison Park.

Are Everton signing Diallo?

According to The Northern Echo, Everton are “keen” to take Diallo on loan ahead of the start of the 2023/24 term. The Toffees are expected to “target” the temporary market as a result of having an extremely limited budget. Premier League rivals West Ham United and newly-promoted Burnley have also been credited with an interest, alongside Sunderland, who would love to re-sign him.

Ten Hag “intends” to give the talented prospect a chance to prove himself in the senior fold, but it’s stated that the boss “will consider” letting him out on loan again should he feel that he’s not ready to step up at Man United.

At Sunderland, Diallo was hailed for his “exceptional” shooting skills by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and should he be able to replicate the same prolific form at Everton, he would be a top-class acquisition for Dyche on Merseyside.

United’s left-footed gem, who pockets £28k-per-week, posted 16 goal contributions (13 goals and three assists) in 37 Championship appearances last season, as well as recording 64 shots which was higher than any other member of Mowbray’s squad, as per FBRef, and this form saw him receive four man-of-the-match awards.

Finally, Diallo is a versatile operator having played in six various positions over the grass since first bursting onto the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline and even in the midfield, making him the perfect candidate to put pen to paper in the weeks ahead.