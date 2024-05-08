With their Premier League survival secured, Everton have reportedly been handed further good news that could see one particular star stay put in the coming months at Goodison Park.

Everton transfer news

Premier League safety is a good start, but Everton still have a number of problems that need sorting, especially off the pitch. The Toffees are still waiting for the verdict on the takoever of 777 Partners and could yet suffer the ultimate blow if the Premier League do not hand them the green light.

Financially speaking, a failed takeover would leave the club in desperate need of raising some funds, with Amadou Onana, Jordan Pickford and Jarrad Branthwaite the likeliest to depart, as per reports. The trio have all been linked with summer departures in moves that would at least ease Everton's financial woes, albeit whilst sacrificing the quality in Sean Dyche's squad.

Branthwaite has especially stood out for the Merseyside club this season, earning transfer links to Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid as a result, and he could now get the big move that he deserves. The same can't be said for Onana, however.

Despite intial reports claiming that Arsenal could make their move this summer, a fresh update has slashed the chances of that move taking place. According to Dean Jones for Sports Lens, Arsenal's move for Onana could now be off amid concerns over the Belgian's reported £60m price-tag set by the Toffees ahead of this summer's transfer window.

With other options seemingly lined up such as Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, it looks likely that Onana will be left waiting for the likes of Newcastle United or Manchester United to take serious steps towards his signature. In the meantime, it is Everton who will benefit whilst paying the midfielder's reported £68k-a-week salary at Goodison Park.

"Exciting" Onana would only improve with one more Everton season

A player of Onana's quality is more than capable of stepping up to a top club like Arsenal, so it will be frustrating if he is priced out of an exit. That said, at 22 years old, Onana would be doing no harm by staying put at Goodison Park for at least another season, especially if 777 complete their takeover.

His ability is no secret and a big move feels inevitable, and when that move does happen, the likes of Roberto Martinez will feel vindicated in their early praise. The former Everton boss previously told HITC: “Really exciting footballer. I know that sometimes when we speak about players, it’s very difficult to measure their potential. I think we are talking about a 20-year-old boy, who is probably one of the most talented at that age in European football, and that’s how excited we are in Belgium.

"He’s got the physicality and the presence of a player that the Everton fans know very well in Marouane Fellaini. He can become anything in that central area, so I can understand the excitement around Everton – this is one of the most exciting prospects in European football at this present time.”

However, we've all seen what happens when players make the jump to clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal too soon, so the Belgian would be wise to consider staying put and starring week in week out at Goodison.