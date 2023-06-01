Everton stand a good chance of keeping midfield powerhouse Amadou Onana beyond the summer transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's going on with Onana and Everton?

The midfielder has had an impressive first campaign in English football since joining from Lille last year, and earlier this season had attracted transfer interest from the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea.

The 21-year-old helped Everton survive the threat of relegation, and although there may be fears that he could depart this summer, the Toffees may be able to keep hold of one of their star players.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano claimed that Chelsea's pursuit of Manuel Ugarte is their priority, meaning any current move for Onana is unlikely, and that Everton stand a good chance of keeping the Belgian.

"I think Everton have a chance to keep the player, it's not going to be easy, but they have a chance because he really loves the club," he stated.

"He loves the atmosphere, the city, his teammates. So he has a special connection with the club. And also at the moment, while we're speaking there is nothing advanced.

"I saw new rumours about Chelsea in the last 24/48 hours, but I'm told that Chelsea are busy with Ugarte, this midfielder from Sporting, so they have not made Onana a priority.

"This is positive news for Everton. Also, let's see what's going to happen in the coming months, because maybe in July or August, some big club will arrive with big money on Onana, but at the moment the situation is quiet and the player is not desperate to leave."

How important is Onana to Everton?

The midfielder has provided a strong presence in the middle of the park for Everton and was described as "superb" following a player-of-the-match display in his side's victory over Arsenal.

Everton won just eight league games all season, and Onana started in seven of them, highlighting just how crucial he is to Sean Dyche's side, who struggled to find victory without him in the team.

The Toffees will be hoping to avoid another season where they are involved in a tense relegation battle, and building around younger talents like Onana could help them to start progressing up the table.

If a big bid does arrive for Onana, then the club may have to consider a sale, but they will be wary of the potential consequences of losing such an important player ahead of what could be another difficult campaign.