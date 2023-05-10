Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is being targeted by Premier League rivals Manchester United ahead of a potential move to Old Trafford, according to reports.

What's the latest on Onana's future?

The Belgian international only arrived at Goodison Park from Lille last summer, but having impressed during his 32 appearances in his debut season in the top-flight, has already been attracting interest from the Emirates Stadium and Stamford Bridge.

Football Insider have reported that Arsenal and Chelsea both hold a seriously strong interest in the 21-year-old, with the Toffees having accepted the fact that he will leave if they get relegated at the end of the season, and the task to keep hold of him just got a whole lot harder as a third potential suitor has now entered the race to secure his services ahead of the 2023/24 term.

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United are “plotting a move” for Onana on the basis that Everton drop down to the Championship. The Red Devils are on the hunt to recruit a new midfielder during the upcoming window and have been “impressed” by Sean Dyche’s talisman’s instant impact on Merseyside.

Erik Ten Hag’s outfit are “actively monitoring” his situation and have placed themselves firmly in the running to compete with their rivals for his signature. It’s believed that the player is “interested” in joining a club at the highest level in a bid to nail down a regular spot for Belgium.

Should Everton keep or sell Onana?

Everton have a real defensive midfield gem on their hands in Onana, who has already been dubbed a “one-man army” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so Dyche needs to do everything he can to maintain the side’s top-flight status and retain his services beyond the summer.

The 6 foot 4 colossus, who currently pockets £100k-per-week, has won 43 tackles from 68 players challenged this season which is the second-highest throughout the whole of the squad, alongside averaging 1.8 successful aerial duels per league game with his height.

The World Cup participant also has the ability to chip in at the opposite end of the pitch with two assists and one goal to his name since joining, via Transfermarkt, so is a hugely useful option for the boss to have available at his disposal.

Finally, Onana provides wonderful versatility having already operated in defensive, central and attacking midfield during his opening campaign so even the thought of losing him will be a huge blow to the boss, the board and no doubt the supporters too.