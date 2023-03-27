Everton are battling against relegation in the Premier League for the second successive season and, despite the January appointment of Sean Dyche, could fall out of the top flight for the first time in their modern history.

Last term, a late purple patch under the tutelage of Frank Lampard staved off the threat of the drop, finishing four points above relegated Burnley, but despite bolstering the defensive ranks with the likes of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, face a similar scenario, one that cost Lampard his job a few months ago.

Not one single signing was made in the winter transfer market, the Toffees being the only Premier League side to fail to reinforce the ranks at the term's midpoint, though Dyche's stoic outlook and solid, regimented approach could actually reap more gold than any player transfer owner Farhad Moshiri could have made.

One player who was signed in the summer, Amadou Onana, has divided opinion since his £33m transfer from French Ligue 1 outfit Lille, even recently remarked as "raw and inexperienced" by journalist Paul Brown, but the quality is unquestionable, illuminated by his recent performance on international duty with Belgium.

What are Amadou Onana's statistics?

Having completed his move to the Premier League in the summer, the 21-year-old Onana has made 28 appearances across all competitions and has shown flashes of world-class potential.

The five-cap international did display his aptitude for the Red Devils several days ago, recording a 7.6 rating against Sweden, as per Sofascore, and starring as the sweeping midfielder, plying work that enabled talisman Romelu Lukaku to emphatically score a hat-trick.

Completing 87% of his passes, the £100k-per-week ace completed all three of his long balls and succeeded with both of his attempted dribbles, winning 11 of his 14 contested duels and making a tackle, interception and three clearances, backing up previous claims by French journalist Laurens Julien that Dyche has an "incredible" prospect on his hands.

Hailed as a "big baller" by journalist Siavoush Fallahi for his display, Onana will now need to cast his 'raw inexperience' aside and adopt the all-encompassing midfield role that is unquestionably within his grasp, upping the ante amid the Toffees' struggling season.

Should he incorporate the skills demonstrated on the international stage, Everton would have a far greater chance of achieving their goals under Dyche's wing, and he could even emulate Gareth Barry's industrious role when he made his way at Goodison Park.

The now 42-year-old record Premier League appearance-maker, with 652 displays, was hailed as a "wonderful professional" by Tony Pulis after completing the feat, also hailed to be "in charge" of Everton's flow by former boss Ronald Koeman.

As per WhoScored, the nomadic star recorded a career average - since WhoScored statistics received consistent recording in 2009/10 - of 2.4 tackles, two clearances and 1.6 interceptions, also completing an assured average passing accuracy of 82.9%.

Barry's time on Merseyside (13/14 - 17/18) coincided with a stable period that preceded the storm - finishing as high as fifth and only as low as 11th in the Premier League - and Onana will now need to step up to the plate and take the reins of Dyche's outfit, navigating toward greener pastures once again.

Given his industrious performances, mixing composed passing with an exquisite reading of the game and you have all the elements to replicate a certain Barry.