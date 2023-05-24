Everton have given the green light to sell Amadou Onana during the upcoming transfer window, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

Will Amadou Onana leave Everton?

The Toffees midfielder only arrived on Merseyside from Lille last summer and has become a regular feature during his debut season with 34 appearances to date, though despite his contract not expiring for another four years, he’s already been linked with an exit.

Back in April, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea were both credited with an interest in the 21-year-old and are believed to be weighing up bids, whilst TEAMtalk has since reported that Manchester United have also joined the race to secure his services during the upcoming window.

The Belgium international currently pockets £100k per week at Goodison Park, making him the joint-third-highest earner on the books, as per Capology, and Sean Dyche will know that he may have to cash in on some of his most prized assets should relegation occur - meaning that the talented prospect could be one of the first to go.

Are Everton selling Onana?

According to Football Insider, Everton are “planning to sell” Onana for a fee in the region of £60m this summer. The Merseyside outfit have no money available to them to purchase new signings and are therefore operating on a sell-to-buy policy, while they are “confident” that they will be able to receive a sizeable sum for the midfielder.

Everton will understandably have to raise cash to fund new signings over the coming months, but having been dubbed a “one-man army” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Onana is a key player whose services should be retained ahead of the start of the 2023/24 term if at all possible.

The 6 foot 4 colossus, while able to be a presence in defensive situations - only Idrissa Gueye tops him among Everton's regulars for tackles and fouls won per game - is capable of contributing to his team’s efforts at the opposite end of the pitch on occasion, having posted three goal contributions (two assists and one goal) since putting pen to paper last summer.

Onana is a great versatile option for Dyche to have at his disposal having operated in six various positions across the pitch since first bursting onto the professional scene, so losing him would surely be considered a huge blow, which is why the board need to do everything they can to maintain their status in the top division and keep him for the foreseeable.