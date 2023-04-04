Everton have set a £70m price tag for Amadou Onana ahead of the upcoming summer window, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Onana's future?

The Toffees midfielder made the move to Merseyside back in August and has taken to life like a duck to water during his debut season. Onana has earned rave reviews this term for his performances in the Premier League, and despite him not being out of contract until 2027, has been attracting interest.

Back in January, Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea were reportedly eyeing a move for the 21-year-old, and despite a deal failing to materialise at the time, they are thought to have him back on their radars for the summer.

The Goodison Park outfit are believed to have resigned themselves to the fact they will lose their prized asset should they be relegated at the end of the season, which would mean they will have to reduce their squad size and wage bill - and the Belgian won’t be short of potential suitors.

According to Football Insider, Everton have “placed” a £70m valuation on the midfielder as a result of him “drawing attention” from other clubs in the top flight. The Gunners and Blues are both “interested” in completing a deal and are “weighing up bids”, but are currently “cautious” about tabling his asking price - and are therefore monitoring other targets. Should relegation occur, it’s stated that the £70m fee could be “slashed considerably”, which would see him be made “available for sale”.

Should Everton keep or sell Onana?

Onana has been dubbed a “one-man army” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and Everton retaining the services of their midfield workhorse should be a no-brainer of a decision.

The Dakar native currently averages 2.3 tackles per top-flight game, highlighting his desire to get stuck in and win back possession, whilst ranking in the 92nd percentile for most aerials won among players in his position within Europe's top competitions (FBref), where he adds a different dimension to the centre of the field with his height, standing at 6 foot 4.

Onana also offers plenty of versatility having operated in defensive, central and attacking midfield this season, which is an extremely useful attribute to have, so even the thought of losing him will be a huge blow on Merseyside regardless of which division Dyche's men are in next term.