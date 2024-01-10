Everton are in a difficult spot in the Premier League at the moment. Sean Dyche's side are sitting merely a point above the relegation zone, having played a game extra than 18th-place Luton Town.

The winter transfer window is of paramount importance to Dyche and his team as the board will need to invest in the squad to avoid dropping out of the top-flight for the first time ever.

As a result, Dyche is reportedly interested in bolstering his midfield department before the January window closes.

Everton transfer news - Hannibal Mejbri

It was reported by The Guardian this past week that Everton are one of two interested parties alongside Sevilla who are keen to take Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri on loan until the end of the season.

The Toffees are said to be hamstrung in the transfer market due to Financial Fair Play regulations so the Tunisia international coming in until the end of the campaign would fall under Everton's capabilities.

However, it has also been reported that Manchester United and Arsenal are hoping to secure the services of Amadou Onana this month, with the Merseyside club said to be holding out for £60m for the Belgian.

If a club matches Onana's price tag, Everton may even be able to capture Mejbri permanently, as the player currently holds a market value of merely £8.6m, as per the CIES Football Observatory.

Hannibal Mejbri's stats this season

Mejbri moved to Old Trafford back in 2019 as a highly-rated 16-year-old from AS Monaco for a reported £9.3m. The young playmaker even left a lasting impression on football scout Jacek Kulig, who described Mejbri as a player with a "high football IQ".

Having spent his first three seasons at the club in the academy set-up, the Tunisian got his first consistent taste of men's football last season when he joined Championship outfit Birmingham City on loan. Unfortunately, upon returning to Old Trafford, Mejbri has struggled to see much action, playing merely 327 minutes in total for the Red Devils across ten appearances, which averages out at 32.7 minutes per match.

A loan spell at Goodison Park could be welcomed by the player himself. However, Dyche may be forced to tweak his tactics, especially if Onana leaves the club. Mejbri can play as both a number ten behind the centre-forward or even as a central midfielder, having done so 87 times in his career.

Hannibal Mejbri's Career Stats Position Appearances Goals Assists Attacking Midfield 55 6 15 Central Midfield 32 2 9 Left Midfield 2 0 0 Left Winger 1 0 0 Right Winger 1 0 0 Right Midfield 1 0 0 Stats via Transfermarkt

The one position that the Man United academy product hasn't played is as a holding midfielder, which is where Onana currently operates, alongside either Idrissa Gueye, James Garner or Andre Gomes in a double-pivot. If Onana leaves, Mejbri can't directly fill his shoes, but Abdoulaye Doucoure certainly can.

The Malian is Everton's top goalscorer this season with six goals but could be forced down the pitch to fill Onana's colossal boots. Nonetheless, he is more than capable based on his stats this season.

Per 90 Metrics Abdoulaye Doucoure Amadou Onana Goals 0.35 0.1 Expected Goals 0.32 0.1 Assists 0.06 0.05 Expected Assists 0.06 0.07 Progressive Carries 2 0.96 Progressive Passes 3.06 4.73 Progressive Passes Received 5.19 2.12 Key Passes 1.44 0.68 Passes To Penalty Area 1.88 3.42 Stats via FBref

Everton will lose quality if Onana leaves, that is certain, but Doucoure has played in his position 68 times in his career so he would know exactly how to play the role, even if it diminishes his attacking output. On the other hand, Dyche could also revert to a 4-5-1 instead of his preferred 4-4-1-1, using Mejbri and Doucoure as the two central midfielders with Garner or Gueye sitting behind them.

Mejbri is a player with Premier League experience and who will be hungry to impress. Even if Onana stays, Dyche shouldn't pass up the opportunity to sign the Manchester United star on loan.