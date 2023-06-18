Everton midfielder Amadou Onana isn't going to 'look to drive' a potential exit from the club this summer despite speculation over his future, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Amadou Onana?

According to The Daily Mail, Everton are under pressure to sell Onana this summer as financial problems threaten to derail Sean Dyche's plans to rebuild his side ahead of next term.

The report states that Everton are in need of another major sale alongside Anthony Gordon's £45 million exit to Newcastle United in January to balance the books, as they are in 'special measures' with the Premier League due to hemorrhaging a loss of over £370 million over the last three years.

Football Insider claim that Onana could be sold for up to £60 million in the off-season to generate transfer funds in light of their financial restrictions.

Manchester United are keen on the £100k-a-week ace; however, he also has interest from other clubs in the English top-flight in his services.

As per The Sun, they reported earlier this year that Onana is a target for Chelsea and they previously held an attraction towards him in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that any prospective Onana exit this summer will be driven by the club and their desire to recoup transfer funds rather than by the player himself.

Jones told FFC: "If they are under pressure to sell him, it won't come from him. I think that that's quite important to point out; he's not going to look to drive anything here, even though he's been one of their best players no doubt."

Would losing Amadou Onana be a blow for Everton?

Losing Onana would be a sizable blow for Everton this summer. However, the unfortunate reality of their financial situation means that they may have to sell one or two star men to get out of hot water with the Premier League.

In 2022/23, Onana made 35 appearances in all competitions for Everton, registering one goal and two assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also takes into account that the Belgium international was strong in the tackle across the campaign, successfully winning 2.2 challenges per match in the English top flight.

As per FBRef, Onana has also excelled in comparison to his positional peers in Europe's top five divisions in the art of aerial duels won, having averaged around 2.17 per game across the last 365 days, putting him in the seventh percentile for this metric.

Everton will be desperate to keep hold of Onana despite interest in his services, though the decision may be taken out of his hands as the club look to balance the books at Goodison Park.