Everton midfielder Amadou Onana may stay on at Goodison Park next season despite speculation surrounding his future due to his admiration of the club, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Amadou Onana?

As per i News, Everton may 'listen if there are sizeable offers' for Onana in order to fund a rebuild following their close shave with relegation this term.

The report states that Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on the Belgium international and it is said that the Toffees' numbers in the midfield department may soften the blow of Onana potentially leaving the club.

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has agreed with the notion that Onana may end up being sold in the off-season, stating to Goodison News: "Let’s be totally real, Everton aren’t in the position where if the right money comes in they can hold teams off. I don’t think they’re in that position. I think they’re in a position where they have to balance the books and they have to act smart in the transfer market. “Losing players is something that Everton are going to have to deal with, because they do have some very good players and Onana is one of them who I know there will be quite a few clubs interested in him if he’s available.”

Cited by The Liverpool Echo, Onana posted an emotional message on social media following Everton's 1-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend to secure the Blues' survival on the final day, as he said: "Whatever it took, it was worth it... Staying in the Premier League should be normal for a club this size. I want to thank you all because it's been a very difficult season for us. Despite that, we all stuck together and you kept pushing us. If, at the end we made it, it's because of your massive support throughout the season at home, but also away. So therefore, Toffees Army, thank you."

Football Insider have revealed that Manchester United are also keen suitors in the hunt for Onana; nevertheless, Everton will try to pull out the stops to make sure the 21-year-old stays put on Merseyside.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones thinks that Onana may stick around at Everton due to his affection towards the Premier League outfit.

Jones said: "I don't think that was his last dance for Everton, to be honest. I think that whenever you see Onana and his rapport with the fans, it seems like he loves the place. I think he was just desperate to stay up."

How did Amadou Onana get on for Everton in 2022/23?

Interestingly, it was claimed that Onana would be 99% certain to leave Everton this summer, regardless of avoiding relegation or not, but now it appears as if he could now stay in what would be a big U-turn.

Joining last summer from Lille in a deal worth £33 million, Onana has gone on to become a fan favourite at Goodison Park due to his industrious style on the field.

In 2022/23, the Dakar-born midfielder made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, registering one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Winning back possession is one of Onana's strong points in the engine room, which is reflected in the fact he successfully came out on top in 2.2 challenges per match this term in the Premier League, according to WhoScored.

FBRef also illustrate that Onana has excelled compared to his positional peers across Europe's top five divisions in aerial duels won, as he has managed to win around 2.17 per 90 minutes across the last 365 days, putting him in the sixth percentile for this metric.

Liverpool Echo football writer Connor O'Neill labelled the Belgian enforcer as 'outstanding' earlier this season and it it easy to see why Everton will want to keep his presence around heading into 2023/24.