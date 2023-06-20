Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could be the 'most likely' player at Goodison Park to be sold this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Amadou Onana?

As per The Guardian, Chelsea have emerged as suitors for Onana this summer as they look to add some steel in the middle of the park at Stamford Bridge.

The report states that the £100k-a-week ace could be a natural replacement for veteran Chelsea anchorman N'Golo Kante, who is set to move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad at the end of the month.

Manchester United have also been monitoring Onana's situation as Erik Ten Hag seeks to add some more power to his options in the engine room and the Dutchman has signalled his intention to bring the Belgium international to Old Trafford, as per Football Insider.

Everton will play hardball with any sides that are keen on Onana and may demand up to £60 million in order to give themselves a platform for Sean Dyche to rebuild his squad this window, according to claims from the same outlet.

Financial difficulties have engulfed the Toffees of late and it is believed that they are 'under pressure' to sell Onana due to being in 'special measures' with the Premier League as a consequence of accumulating losses of over £370 million in a three-year period, as cited by The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown thinks that Onana is one of the 'most likely' players to depart Everton this summer.

Brown said: "We still really haven't heard exactly what the player himself wants to do. I'd like to hear from Onana whether he really is committed to Everton for the long term or whether he does fancy a move to another club. That's the big question mark here. He didn't really pull up any trees the last few weeks of the season.

"You don't really want to be see your club sell any of its regular first team players... but if it comes to it, I think he's probably the most likely one to go."

Would losing Amadou Onana come as a blow to Everton?

In all likelihood, yes it would, seeing as Onana enjoyed a promising debut campaign as an Everton player and helped them to maintain their league status in the English top-flight.

In 2022/23, the 21-year-old made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees, registering one goal and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Onana also stood strong in the tackle across the season and successfully averaged 2.2 successful challenges per match in the Premier League, as per WhoScored.

FBRef show that he also had the capacity to get forward from deeper positions and support his teammates, laying on 45 shot-creating actions in total.

Everton will want to keep hold of Onana this summer; however, it may be difficult given the calibre of side keen on taking him off their hands.