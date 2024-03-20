Everton may well be unsure in which division they will spend next season, but that has not stopped them already looking ahead to the summer transfer window, and they are set to join a whole host of clubs chasing one man tearing up English football.

Everton on tenterhooks over FFP charges

The Toffees are in something of a sticky situation as things stand. Already having been docked points once by the Premier League this season (initially 10, reduced to 6 on appeal), they remain on trial for a second breach of financial fair play regulations. A decision for that breach is not expected soon, though the deadline for any outcome is April 8th.

Currently on 25 points, were the Toffees to be docked another six points they would find themselves in the relegation zone and two points from safety, with what could be as few as seven games left to save their season (they play three times before April 8th).

Having seen Nottingham Forest docked just four points for their latest breach, Sean Dyche's side will be hoping that their outcome is similar at worst, a fate that would allow them to keep fighting for Premier League survival on the pitch rather than in the law courts.

The Premier League relegation race Club Played Won Drawn Lost Goal Difference Points Everton 28 8 7 13 -10 25* Luton Town 29 5 7 17 -18 22 Nottingham Forest 29 6 7 16 -16 21* Burnley 29 4 5 20 -34 17 Sheffield United 28 3 5 20 -50 14

But departures this summer seem inevitable regardless, with both Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana strongly linked with big money moves away from Goodison Park ahead of the new season, moves that could however free up some much needed cash to bolster the Toffees ranks.

Having been burnt by big money signings in the past, it seems that they are set to try and mix it up this summer.

Toffees in chasing pack for League One star

Now, one report has linked Everton with a potentially cut price move for ex-Celtic talent Karamoko Dembele, who is now starring in League One with Blackpool. The South London born youngster came through the ranks in Glasgow and caught the eye for his dribbling prowess, leading to talent scout Jacek Kulig to compare his style to that of Mohamed Salah.

He has yet to reach that potential, but is showing signs of it this season on loan in England's third tier from French side Stade Brest, having grabbed six goals and 11 assists in 32 League One outings for the Tangerines and helping them into playoff contention.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley believes there is something special about Dembele. "He plays the game in a unique way, and has football personality", he told the media. "He will take the ball in any situation and can make things happen. He’s exciting and can be beautiful to watch."

His ability has certainly caught the eye of plenty of clubs, and HITC report that Everton are keen on signing the Stade Brest man, but there is also competition from Premier League rivals West Ham United, Fulham, Wolves and Nottingham Forest, as well as Championship heavyweights Leeds United and Leicester City.

No price is named in the report, though it is unlikely to be a massive fee for a player in the final two years of his contract and shining in the third tier of English football. Nonetheless, the 21-year-old could be an exciting addition to Dyche's side, if they can find a way to fight off the competition this summer.