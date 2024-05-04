Everton extended their unbeaten to four matches in the Premier League after securing a 1-1 draw away at relegation-threatened Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Friday night.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring from the penalty spot, before Elijah Adebayo's strike brought Rob Edwards' side level, with either side unable to find a winner in the second half.

Sean Dyche's men could've walked away from the encounter empty-handed, but Jarrad Branthwaite's last-minute goal-line clearance saved the Toffees from a 16th defeat in the league this season.

The Toffees failed to replicate performances from the victories against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford, but still managed to avoid defeat - the sign of a good team that can avoid defeat despite not playing at their best.

However, one player in particular failed to impress, having little impact on the encounter after being brought on by Dyche during the second half of the game.

Andre Gomes' stats against Luton Town

After Idrissa Gueye's record of two goals in three games and James Garner's excellent recent displays, fellow midfielder Andre Gomes has found starts hard to come by under Dyche.

The Portuguese playmaker hasn't started since the Forest victory but was brought on in the 54th minute of last night's draw in the hope of changing the game in Everton's favour.

However, he hindered the club's chance of claiming any more than a point from the fixture, losing 100% of the three duels that he contested after his substitution onto the pitch.

Gomes only managed nine passes, an average of one successful attempt every four minutes, whilst also giving possession away five times following his introduction.

Andre Gomes' stats against Luton Town Statistics Tally Minutes played 36 Touches 16 Passes completed 9/12 (75%) Duels lost 4/4 (100%) Possession lost 5x Fouls 2 Stats via Sofascore

The 30-year-old's poor display didn't stop there, committing two fouls, and picking up a yellow card for his troubles as his unsuccessful substitution was compounded.

The former Barcelona ace was handed a 6/10 rating by Liverpool Echo journalist Chris Beesley, with the Everton correspondent claiming he looked 'off the pace'.

Why Andre Gomes may have played his last game for Everton

In what has been another injury-hit campaign for Gomes, missing another 16 games this season, it is unlikely the club will be looking to extend his current contract at Goodison Park.

The Portuguese's deal at the club expires this summer, with the club potentially looking to offload Gomes given his poor injury record and his mammoth £112k-per-week wages, as per Capology.

His display against the Hatters was evidence that he's no longer up to the level needed for Everton in the Premier League, especially if the club are to build on the strong finish to the current campaign.

It also demonstrates that Dyche can't trust the experienced star to make a positive impact on games where they need a decisive goal, with the club needing to part ways with him this summer.

Ultimately, it's an unfortunate end to his Toffees career, especially given his awful luck with injuries, but unfortunately, football is a brutal industry, with the club needing to raise funds to avoid any further PSR breach next season.