Highlights

Everton target Anthony Elanga is 'veering away' from a move to Goodison Park and will instead keep his 'options open' this summer as he finds himself out of favour at Manchester United, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Anthony Elanga moving to Everton?

As per BBC Sport, Everton have been interested in Elanga this window and Manchester United are believed to be open to letting him go for a fee in the region of £15-20 million.

Nevertheless, The Daily Mail report that Elanga isn't keen on a move to Goodison Park this summer and has in fact turned down the chance to work under Sean Dyche as he assesses his options.

The outlet claim that Elanga and Everton have held discussions over a potential switch; however, the player has 'ruled out' the possibility of heading to the Toffees over doubts over his suitability as a player to Dyche's tactical framework.

Elanga has previously been linked with Everton and was close to joining the club on loan in January before his move was blocked by Manchester United at the last minute, according to The Manchester Evening News.

Intriguingly, the same publication state that Nottingham Forest have also expressed a desire to try and take Elanga to the City Ground and it is rumoured that Manchester United could half their asking price to £10 million.

And, it now looks as if he is set to join the Nottinghamshire club.

Last term, Elanga, who was hailed as a "quality" player, made 26 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United, registering two assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones doesn't think that Elanga will envisage himself moving to Everton any time soon.

Jones stated: "Elanga looked like he was going to be, not a central figure at Man Utd, but certainly a first-team figure at Man Utd at one stage and he was probably enjoying being part of that trajectory. If he's going to contemplate a move. I think that he'll want to be veering away from the side that has been so much of the game on the back foot and that are going to be relying a lot on set pieces and moments in games rather than dominating them. Maybe he's just trying to keep his options open to make sure that he lands a move that actually suits him, but from an Everton point of view, yeah, I think it'd be quite disappointing as he holds good value in this market."

Who else does Sean Dyche want to bring to Everton?

Renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has detailed that Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma is closing in on a move to Everton, stating on Twitter: "Danjuma will undergo medical tests as new Everton player in the next days, it could be weekend — not today. Agreement reached on loan deal from Villarreal until June 2024, as reported earlier. Danjuma has accepted — he already spoke to Sean Dyche. Here we go."

Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly willing to swap Elland Road for Goodison Park this summer, though a fee is still to be agreed by both parties, as per FootballTransfers.

Ajax striker Brian Brobbey is being lined up as a potential solution to Everton's goalscoring woes and boss Dyche is keen on pushing a move through for the Dutchman, as per Football Insider.

Everton look like they're about to start ramping up their transfer business and it could be an exciting few weeks for Toffees' supporters as new arrivals draw closer.