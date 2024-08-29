A European outfit have made contact with Everton over the potential signing of their £70,000-week player, according to a new report.

The Toffees have made a very poor start to this Premier League season, as it is two heavy defeats in their opening two games of the campaign. This will be disappointing for Sean Dyche, as his side have been busy in the transfer market, but as of yet, it hasn’t made a difference in the opening few games.

Everton transfer news

So far in this transfer window, Everton have added six players to their squad, with one of those additions being Jack Harrison returning to the club from Leeds United. But given how the season has started, Dyche may be keen for one or two more arrivals between now and 11 p.m. on Friday.

Everton's summer signings Signed from Jack Harrison Leeds United Tim Iroegbunam Aston Villa Iliman Ndiaye Marseille Jesper Lindstrom Napoli Jake O'Brien Lyon Asmir Begovic QPR

While Everton may be about to see a player leave Goodison Park in the shape of Neal Maupay's imminent move to Marseille, the Toffees appear to have their eyes on a couple of transfers before the window closes. The Merseysiders are closing in on the signing of former Nottingham Forest and now Lyon midfielder Orel Mangala.

Everton are said to have agreed a deal with the French side that will see them sign Mangala on a loan deal, with the option to buy the player for €40 million, which is roughly £33 million. The player was expected to have his medical on Wednesday, and it is now just about waiting for the confirmation of the deal.

While they are on the verge of signing Mangala, Everton are also said to have Chelsea striker Datro Fofana on their radar in what remains of this transfer window. The Toffees are believed to have held talks with the Blues over a possible loan deal, with work now being done behind the scenes to replace Maupay.

There could be two arrivals at Goodison Park shortly then, but there also may be at least one more departure given the latest news.

Valencia make enquiry for Everton defender

According to Pete O’Rourke, La Liga side Valenica have made an approach to Everton over the possible signing of defender Mason Holgate. The report doesn’t state whether the Spanish side are looking to sign the £70,000 per week player on a loan deal or permanently, but Holgate is in the final year of his contract at Goodison Park, so it is more likely the latter.

Since Dyche arrived at Everton, Holgate has fallen out of favour at the club. Before the player joined Southampton last summer, he admitted that the Everton boss was open with him and that he wasn’t his style of player.

It was also reported at the end of last year that while Dyche remains manager of Everton, Holgate has no future at the football club. That has been shown this season already, as Dyche decided to play the inexperienced Roman Dixon against Tottenham and Holgate remained on the bench for the entire game. The 27-year-old has appeared for the Toffees this season, playing five minutes against Brighton in the opening game of the campaign.