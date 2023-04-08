Arsenal are interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Dean Jones.

Is Calvert-Lewin struggling this season?

Back in the 2020/21 season, the Englishman was on fire for the Blues, scoring 16 goals in 32 Premier League starts and standing out as one of the best attacking players in the division. Since then, however, he has been plagued by injury problems and is currently still out - with his 2022/23 campaign being horribly stunted.

This season, Calvert-Lewin has made just nine league starts and 11 appearances overall, scoring only once in that time and struggling to make any kind of positive impact. The 26-year-old is out of contract in the summer of 2025 and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal numerous times in recent months.

It is a rumour that is refusing to go away, as the Gunners look to add more attacking quality to their ranks ahead of next season.

Could striker join Arsenal in the summer?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer expert Jones claimed that Arsenal remain keen on acquiring Calvert-Lewin's signature at the end of the season:

"Calvert Lewin genuinely has been looked at; it's one that they've had on their radar for a couple of years now. "But, because they've got Gabriel Jesus now, because they've had Nketiah playing in that role, they've also used Trossard in that role, they've got Balogun to come back into the fold in the summer, it's difficult to see why they would go and spend reasonably big money on Calvert-Lewin."

Losing Calvert-Lewin would clearly be a blow for Everton, given his pedigree as a footballer - Carlo Ancelotti once hailed him as "fantastic" during his time as manager - although his injury problems are now becoming a big issue, which would make losing slightly easier to accept.

On one hand, seeing such a talented striker move on would be a big setback, given his match-winning potential and the fact that he has won 11 caps and scored four goals for England. On the flip side, however, if Arsenal were to come in with a huge offer this summer, the funds could to used to sign a few new players - individuals who are less injury-prone and who can strengthen the Blues in a couple of areas.

It could simply be a case of waiting to see how much Arsenal are willing to spend on Calvert-Lewin, before weighing up his future, assuming Everton stay in the Premier League, with relegation to the Championship almost certain to lead to an exit.