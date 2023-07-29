Highlights

Everton defender Ashley Young may be played 'in more than one position' this term as Sean Dyche seeks to maximise his 'versatility', according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest news involving Ashley Young?

Earlier this window, Young became Everton's first summer signing after joining on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Aston Villa.

Speaking to Everton's official website, Young expressed his delight at being able to join the Toffees, stating: “I'm delighted to be an Everton player and to have joined this massive club. I can’t wait for the season to start and walking out at Goodison Park is going to be an unbelievable feeling and to hear the passionate fans behind me. The manager was important in me signing. I know him and know what his passion and desire is like. His honesty, will to work hard and his hunger for the game is second to none."

BBC Sport understand that Premier League newcomers Luton Town and Saudi Arabian clubs had shown interest in Young prior to his move to Everton.

Last term, Young made 32 appearances in all competitions for Aston Villa and managed to notch a solitary goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

Young scored on his debut for Everton last weekend against Wigan Athletic in a 1-0 pre-season victory at the DW Stadium and featured on the flank during the affair, which was where he operated in the earlier portion of his senior career before being converted into a full-back, as per The Daily Mail.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown reckons 38-year-old Young may 'occasionally' fill in as a winger for Everton due to his 'versatility' and crossing ability.

Brown told FFC: "He's still a great crosser of a ball. It wouldn't surprise me if occasionally we see him end up on the wing, but I do think he signed more to play as a cover full-back, possibly even to put pressure on one of the starters and play instead of one of them, but his versatility means that he could play more than one position this season."

What next for Everton?

Everton boss Dyche will hope to recruit some additional quality to add to his squad as he looks to avoid his side being dragged into yet another relegation battle.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees lead the race to sign Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto, who had impressed Dyche with his ability to function in several different positions.

Taking to Twitter X, journalist Alan Myers has delivered an update regarding Everton's pursuit of Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, stating: "Everton remain in negotiations with Almeria for El Bilal Toure' despite reports suggesting the player had already decided to join Atalanta The 21-year-old Mali striker is set to decide his future in the coming days with Everton having agreed a deal with Almeria, EFC still in it."

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been identified as a potential alternative to Toure and is admired by Goodison Park chiefs, as per FootballTransfers.

In the next few weeks, we are likely to see progress on prospective arrivals as Everton gear up for the new Premier League campaign to commence.