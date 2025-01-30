Leeds United could be about to bring back an £11m attacking player to Elland Road, according to one journalist.

Leeds remain patient in January transfer window

The Whites are top of the Championship and on course to win promotion to the Premier League at the second time of asking under Daniel Farke.

However, despite leading the way in the second tier, it is turning into a four-horse promotion battle alongside Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland, all of which have bolstered their squads with new signings.

Leeds are yet to make a 2025 addition, although Farke previously admitted that a centre-back, attacking midfielder and centre-forward are positions Leeds could still strengthen in, saying: “There are still a few positions we could have a deeper look at if they can improve the squad. But right now, I’m a little bit more calmer with not being in panic mode with the need to have to do something.

“I think it’s fair to say if there is a creative offensive player out there, like a number 10 position, then it is something that could be beneficial for our group.

"Brenden Aaronson has been excellent this season and a key player for us. But we might have a similar player like him in our group. Of course we have players who can play in this role.

“If there is a solution for a creative midfield player it definitely make sense to stay awake. In all the other areas we are covered. The only two [positions] we have to stay awake in my head is the centre-back position… and perhaps a bit in the striker position.”

In recent days, Leeds have taken Liverpool youngster Oakley Cannonier on trial at Thorp Arch, and there have also been links to Newcastle United full-back Matt Targett.

It could go down to the wire in regards to if a new signing is secured by the 49er Enterprises, but a familiar face could well return to Yorkshire, going off a new update.

Jack Harrison could make Leeds return

Sharing a Leeds transfer update for The Daily Mail, relayed by Caught Offside, journalist Ian Herbert said that Leeds want a striker, left-back centre-back, central midfielder and winger.

That winger could well be Jack Harrison, currently on loan at Everton, with Herbert stating the 28-year-old “may be the one heading to Leeds”.

“They [Leeds] badly want a striker – [draw against Burnley] revealed why – and also seek a left-back, centre-back, central midfielder and winger.

“If they had to put it all on one, it would be a striker, but PSR means they could end up with none. Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia didn’t want to go to Leeds, preferring Bayer Leverkusen on loan. Brighton’s Julio Enciso preferred a loan move to Ipswich.

“Jack Harrison, shot on confidence after a torrid period on loan at Everton, may be the one heading to Leeds.”

Things haven’t gone to plan for Harrison during his second season on loan at Everton, failing to score or provide an assist in 21 games in all competitions.

Harrison, who cost Leeds £11m from Manchester City, has also been an unused substitute under new Everton boss David Moyes for the last two wins against Tottenham and Brighton, so a return to Elland Road could make sense for all involved.

Jack Harrison's career stats Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 206 34 32 New York City 61 14 10 Everton 56 4 3 Middlesbrough 4 0 1

Granted, Leeds ideally could do with a central attacker to rival Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph or a number 10 to challenge Brenden Aaronson, but a fresh returning face in Harrison may have to do for the second half of the season.