Everton could replace Amadou Onana with a £150,000-a-week player in the summer transfer window, according to former Blues CEO Keith Wyness.

Everton transfer news

Sean Dyche could be relatively happy with the start to the summer at Goodison Park, in terms of transfer business, with the likes of Iliman Ndiaye and Tim Iroegbunam coming in. More additions are arguably needed, however, as the Merseysiders look to bring an end to three relegation battles in a row.

Palmeiras midfielder Richard Rios has been linked with a summer move to Everton, but Leicester City are believed to be ahead of them in the race to sign the 24-year-old. He has won 13 caps for Colombia, scoring twice in that time, showing that he possesses plenty of pedigree as a footballer.

Napoli and Denmark ace Jesper Lindstrom has also been backed to join the Blues, with a loan-to-buy deal reportedly agreed for the winger. Only two league starts came his way in Serie A last season, however, highlighting why a fresh challenge could appeal to him.

Meanwhile, Kalvin Phillips is also a rumoured option for Everton to snap up between now and the start of next season, as he looks to rebuild his career after disappointing spells at both Manchester City and West Ham.

Everton backed to sign £150,000-a-week midfielder

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Everton CEO Wyness claimed that Everton could look to sign Kalvin Phillips as Onana's replacement this summer, with the latter moving to Aston Villa in a £50m transfer.

"The whisper is they will move for Kalvin Phillips, who Everton have been linked with for a while before. That would bring great experience into the midfield. He’s not quite the Onana-type player, but he’s similar and would certainly give a lot of experience and steel in the midfield.

"That’s something we were perhaps missing a little bit last year. I think Sean will go for experience, someone like Phillips and that’s something we’ll have to keep an eye on."

There is a clear risk element in Everton signing the £150,000-a-week Phillips this summer, considering his struggles in recent years, with his place in England's squad now long gone. He is still only 28, however, and may need to find the right club to settle, with Pep Guardiola describing him as "exceptional" in the past, and Declan Rice saying of him:

"He’s one of the best professionals I’ve ever seen, if I’m honest with you. I’ve seen players who don’t play and throw their toys out of the pram completely and with Kal, every time he comes back here he pops on a shirt and puts in 110 per cent."

If Dyche believes he can get the best out of him, Phillips could be brought in, and given his age, there is no reason why he cannot return to the Leeds United form that earned him a move to City in the first place.