Highlights

Everton boss Sean Dyche will only add someone in the forward areas pending one condition, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Who have Everton been linked with to strengthen their forward line?

Southampton forward Che Adams and Leicester City striker Patson Daka are both potential options for Dyche as he aims to compensate for the Toffees' lack of a goalscoring threat last term.

Everton are also revisiting a move for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto and it is believed that personal terms won't curtail the notion of the Italy international moving to Goodison Park, as per FootballTransfers. Kamaldeen Sulemana of Southampton has been identified as an alternative to Gnonto.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has issued a surprise update detailing that Everton are keen on Paris Saint-Germain youngster Hugo Ekitike, stating on Twitter X: "Everton have concrete interest in Hugo Ekitike. Told negotiation will take place over loan deal with buy option clause that can become mandatory. Terms of the deal and numbers not discussed yet, still at early stages with both PSG and player side."

Earlier this month, Football Insider revealed that West Ham United striker Michail Antonio had come back into Everton's thoughts following the collapse of his proposed transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Everton will only look to bring in another attacker if it represents a financially sound deal for the club.

Brown stated: "It would depend on the price; I don't think Everton are in a position to overpay for either [Gnonto or Adams]. Gnonto has proved very hard to even get close to for Everton this season. They started the window quite keen on him and were quoted a fee that was well above what they were willing to pay and eased off on that. I think they would still like to get him if they can.

"Adams is an interesting one. I do think Everton are still looking for an experienced backup for Calvert-Lewin, but they are certainly not willing to pay much money for one, so it really depends if the clubs of any of the players they're going for bite out of necessity because I think Everton are only looking for a bargain really. If they can't find one, they won't do it."

What next for Everton?

The Toffees could also be in the market for a central defender this summer and Manchester United star Harry Maguire has emerged as a potential incoming amid competition from West Ham United for his services, according to The Independent.

However, it appears as if the Hammers are in the driving seat as they've already agreed a fee for the defender.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah has been touted as a target for Everton; however, West Ham and Crystal Palace are both keen on the 24-year-old, as per TEAMtalk.

Journalist Babacar Ndaw Faye has denied that experienced Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye has received an offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli despite speculation surrounding the Senegal international.