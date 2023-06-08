Everton are interested in a summer deal to bring Angers SCO midfielder Batista Mendy to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Batista Mendy?

Mendy first arrived at the Raymond Kopa Stadium from FC Nantes on a free transfer back in 2021, and he’s since gone on to make a total of 73 appearances to date. The Frenchman started 35 out of the 38 Ligue 1 games last season and established himself as Alexandre Dujeux’s third best-performing defensive player, but despite his displays, his future is up in the air.

The Kelyxane Sport Agency client will be out of contract at the end of next season meaning that the upcoming window will be his club’s final big opportunity to cash in should they not want to risk losing him for free in 12 months time, and if he was to depart, he won’t be short of potential suitors in the top-flight.

Are Everton signing Mendy?

According to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Mendy is being “followed” by Everton, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, with the midfielder having “emerged as a target” for the trio ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Angers are expected to sell their prized asset in the coming weeks and months and have already placed a €6m (£5m) price tag on his head, a fee that they would be happy to receive in order to “part ways” with him.

The Toffees and Sean Dyche “want to take advantage” of his side’s relegation to see if they could “lower” the demanded sum, but it’s currently “not clear” whether they would be willing to do such a thing.

Should Farhad Moshiri move for Mendy?

Everton will be in need of several new reinforcements over the summer to ensure that they don’t find themselves in danger of relegation again next season, but Mendy is not a player that they should be aiming to bring to Merseyside.

France’s former U19s international was ranked by WhoScored as Angers’ 16th overall worst-performing player last campaign with a match rating of 6.35, not to mention that he was averaging 1.9 fouls per league game which was higher than any other of his fellow teammates.

The 6 foot 3 defensive midfield colossus also lacks any kind of threat going forward having posted zero goals or assists across all competitions during the previous term, so fails to have a positive impact at either end of the pitch, therefore making this a deal that the hierarchy should avoid.