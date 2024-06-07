Everton pulled off an almost impossible task in securing their Premier League status after an awful year off-the-field which saw the club docked a total of eight points for breaching PSR rules.

However, despite the excellent achievement by Sean Dyche’s side, the club are way behind where fans would’ve expected them to be following the heavy investment from the current ownership.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the club were frequently in contention for a Europa League spot, but over the last couple of years, the club have been in terrible financial trouble, and have had to reduce their spending as a result.

As a result, the Toffees under the current guidance of Dyche are having to prioritise targeting either loan, free or low fee transfers to avoid a repeat of the punishments they received this season.

James Tarkowski is arguably the club’s best example of their limited business in recent times, featuring in all 38 games in 2023/24, playing a vital role in the survival season.

The club will undoubtedly try to replicate such deals this transfer window, with the Toffees already linked with one player who could transform their fortunes at Goodison Park.

Everton interested in signing international star this summer

According to Football Insider, Everton are one of three Premier League sides interested in signing Bosnian midfielder Armin Gigovic this summer.

The 22-year-old, who plied his trade for FC Midtjylland in Denmark during 2023/24, looks set for another move this window, having been contracted to FK Rostov but unable to feature due to the Russia and Ukraine war.

He featured 35 times for his loan club, scoring just once, but catching the eye with his versatility and impressive performances despite his tender age.

Gigovic, who’s valued at £12.7m, is also subject to interest from West Ham United and Crystal Palace, with Dyche’s side needing to push hard if they are to win the race for his signature.

Given the club’s current financial situation, they may need to sell players to balance the books, with Amadou Onana one of the likely candidates to depart Merseyside during the off-season.

However, supporters shouldn’t worry, with Gigovic having the ability to be the perfect replacement for the Belgian despite his lack of experience featuring in Europe’s top five leagues.

Why Gigovic could be the perfect Onana successor for Everton

When comparing the pair’s stats from 2023/24 on FotMob, the duo rank very similarly, but Gigovic has demonstrated qualities at both ends that suggest he could be able to transform the way Dyche’s midfield operates.

Although the Bosnian has played five more games during the season just gone, he’s gone on to have a solid campaign, having ten more shots than the current Everton man - demonstrating his attacking qualities.

Gigovic has also excelled when dribbling with the ball at his feet, completing five more dribbles over the course of the season, averaging a 5% greater success rate than Onana.

The Belgian has been seen as more of a ball-winning midfielder during his time at Goodison Park, but despite his quality, which has seen him win 54% of his tackles, it’s not enough to triumph over the FC Midtjylland loanee, who’s won 61% of his attempts.

How Gigovic & Onana compare in 2023/24 Statistics Gigovic Onana Games 35 30 Shots 29 19 Dribbles completed 17 12 Dribble success rate 65% 60% Tackles won 61% 54% Interceptions 21 21 Dribbled past 13 21 Stats via FotMob

Gigovic, who’s previously been dubbed as a “high-level” talent by Bosnian scout BIHFooty, has also excelled with his interceptions - matching the tally produced by Onana during 2023/24.

All things considered, the 22-year-old would be an excellent addition to Dyche’s side and one that would massively boost the club’s financial situation with Everton able to offload Onana and sign a player with just as much potential and quality as his replacement.