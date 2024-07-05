Everton have been heavily restricted as to what they can spend in recent transfer windows, following their recent financial situation which resulted in an eight-point deduction last season.

Sean Dyche’s side have desperately lacked investment, with the club needing to act in a sensible manner this window if they are to pull further clear of any looming relegation worries.

However, the Toffees have wasted no time in bolstering their ranks, signing the likes of Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye from Aston Villa and Marseille respectively.

Despite the recent flurry of activity, Dyche and Co are still looking to further improve the squad to give the side the best possible chance of building on the superb end to the previous campaign.

Everton have identified one player who could be a huge hit at Goodison Park, forming an excellent partnership with one player on Merseyside.

Everton interested in deal for £7m talent

According to Tutto Mercato Web, Everton have registered interest in Hellas Verona right-back Jackson Tchatchoua, who could be available for around €8m (£7m) this summer.

The Cameroonian spent last season on loan at the Italian side, before joining them on a permanent basis for £2.5m earlier this week after an agreement was signed when he joined Verona on a temporary basis a year ago.

The report claims it could be a good move for both parties, with Everton gaining a talented player, whilst Verona make an instant profit on a player who succeeded during his loan stint in 2023/24.

Tchatchoua made 26 appearances in Serie A last season, featuring for 1,725 minutes, contributing with two assists - with the one-time winger settling into his new role at full-back.

His talents suit the Premier League down to the ground, with his playstyle allowing one new addition to thrive after his move to the club during the off-season.

Why Tchatchoua could form a lethal partnership with Ndiaye

Earlier this week, the Toffees forked out £15m for the services of former Sheffield United star Ndiaye - a great move for a talented player

who could set England’s top flight alight.

He’s previously showcased his talents in England, registering 26 goal contributions for the Blades in their promotion-winning campaign in 2022/23, before his subsequent move to Marseille that summer.

If he is to replicate or get anywhere near those numbers during his stint at Goodison, the potential arrival of Tchatchoua could allow the Progressive passes per Senegalese star to reach the heights many supporters expect from him.

The Cameroonian has been brilliant defensively, winning an average of two tackles per 90, whilst also completing 1.2 interceptions - showcasing that he’s more than capable of slotting into Dyche’s defensive system.

However, it’s his attacking capabilities that could allow the 22-year-old to form a great partnership with Ndiaye, completing an average of 42 passes per 90, with 2.8 of those being progressive, demonstrating his intent to play the ball forward where possible.

Jordan Tchatchoua's stats in Serie A (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games 26 Assists 2 Passes per 90 42 Progressive passes per 90 2.8 Progressive carries per 90 1.8 Tackles per 90 2 Interceptions per 90 1.2 Stats via FBref

He’s also averaged 1.8 progressive carries, enjoying to run with the ball at his feet, undoubtedly a feature of his play that was key during his previous stint as a winger, which shows that he can carry and progress the ball into dangerous positions for Ndiaye.

All things considered, Tchatchoua would be a great addition to Dyche’s side, with the club potentially signing an excellent talent for a bargain price.

He has the potential to improve further whilst also cementing his place at right-back and, if he reaches the levels expected of him, making the club a tidy profit down the line to boost their PSR battle.