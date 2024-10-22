Everton are reportedly interested in bringing a "very fast" young defensive talent to Merseyside, but his club are demanding a huge increase on what they paid for him.

Latest Everton news

Blues supporters will not only be boosted by Sean Dyche's side's improved run of form in the Premier League either side of the international break, but also some of the transfer rumours coming the club's way. For example, Everton are thought to be keen on signing Besiktas attacking ace Semih Kilicsoy, with a £16.5m offer for him even being prepared. Still only 19, he already has two assists in three Turkish Super Lig starts this season, and is a young player with a high ceiling.

Meanwhile, AC Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze has also emerged as a reported target for the Merseysiders, as they look to strike a deal during the January transfer window. Dyche clearly wants more attacking threat added to his squad and the 25-year-old could provide just that, having scored five goals in 38 caps for Nigeria.

In terms of a potential big off-field development at Everton, Lina Souloukou has been linked with becoming the club's new CEO, despite being sacked by The Friedkin Group from her same role at Roma last month. That was more to do with fan unrest, however, due to the firing of manager Daniele De Rossi.

Everton keen on signing defensive "monster"

According to a new claim from Jeunes Footeux [via Sport Witness], Everton are lining up a move for exciting Lens centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov, who is considered a "monster" by his teammates.

The Ligue 1 side only signed him for €100,000 (£83,000) but are demanding as much as €30m (£25m) for his services, meaning they would be earning 300 times the amount they paid for him, an astonishing 30,000% markup. Newcastle are also seen as suitors for the 20-year-old, who is described in Sport Witness' update as "one of the greatest talents in European football this season".

Khusanov looks like a player with an immense amount of potential, so the idea of Everton snapping him up and making him Jarrad Branthwate's long-term centre-back partner is a mouthwatering prospect. These are the calibre of young players that the Merseysiders should always be looking to sign, with Lens head coach Will Still heaping praise on him, saying: "Kodir is very, very fast. He’s an athlete. We joked that when he went to the Olympics, he could have done all sports with Uzbekistan he’s so complete!"

At just 20, Khusanov is a fixture for both club and country, making eight appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season and enjoying an 89.1% pass completion rate, and not only has he won 16 caps for Uzbekistan, but he also represented them three times at the 2024 Olympics.

Granted, Newcastle will provide stern competition for Everton, and other clubs could also come in for him, but Friedkin should do all they can to bring him to Goodison.