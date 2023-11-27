Everton are reportedly interested in making a move for an attacking ace who was in sensational form last season, but they aren't alone in eyeing him up.

Everton's points deduction could be reduced

While the ongoing takeover of the Blues has continued to slowly drag on of late, it looked as though Sean Dyche's side had some positive momentum before the international break, with optimism returning among the fanbase. That has changed hugely with the news that Everton have been deducted 10 points for breaking financial rules, however, in a swift decision that saw them head straight back into the relegation zone.

A fervent Goodison Park was on show for the Premier League clash with Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, but despite hope that the atmosphere would help the Blues to victory, they instead fell to a 3-0 defeat. There is seemingly some light at the end of the tunnel mind, with experts predicting the points deduction will be reduced.

For the time being though, it feels like one setback after another for Everton, and while they have shown enough this season to suggest that relegation can still be avoided even with the deduction, more quality needs to be added to the squad in the January transfer window, assuming funds are available.

A new update has emerged regarding the Merseysiders' potential business, and it looks as though they could be looking to snap up a player who enjoyed a superb 2022/23 season, but who hasn't shone as much this time around.

Everton keen on signing Chuba Akpom

According to a fresh transfer update from TEAMtalk, Everton are keen on the idea of signing Ajax striker Chuba Akpom in January, but are joined by various other clubs in the mix.

"Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Akpom is open to the idea of a move to the Premier League and with Ajax ready to consider a loan deal, there is interest. Crystal Palace and Fulham are both very keen on a possible deal for the 28-year-old, while Everton, Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United are also keeping tabs on the situation."

Goals have come at a premium for Everton throughout this season, with only 14 scored in 13 Premier League matches, and the poor finishing on Sunday once again highlighted why a new striker is important in January. Akpom could be an excellent option to come in and give Dyche more depth, with his performances for Middlesbrough last season highlighting what a threat he can be in the final third.

Chuba Akpom's Championship record in 2022/23 Total Appearances 40 Goals 28 Assists 2

The Everton transfer target scored 28 goals in 37 starts in the Championship in 2022/23, winning the PFA Championship Players' Player of the Year award in the process, and while he hasn't necessarily shown that he can do it in the top-flight for a sustained period, his record at Ajax is good despite a lack of playing time.

Akpom has scored five times in nine Eredivisie outings for the Dutch giants, with only two of those appearances coming from the start, and if he is keen on leaving in the winter window, the Blues would be wise to try and snap him up. Averaging a goal every 49 league minutes this term, he has been hailed as "terrific" by Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.