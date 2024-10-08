Everton are believed to be interested in signing a sensational young talent who has a £58m release clause but is set to be sold far below that number, even sending scouts to watch him in action.

Latest Everton news

It's fair to say that it's a busy period at Goodison Park currently, with so much happening surrounding the ownership situation and Sean Dyche's future. The Friedkip Group have acquired Farhad Moshiri's majority stake in Everton, which supporters are understandably happy about, with the hope being that a far happier period at the club is now on the horizon.

The Blues have got far too used to being in Premier League relegation battles in recent years, and for that reason, Dyche finds himself battling to keep his job. While the pressure on the 53-year-old has eased in recent weeks, thanks to a couple of improved results and performances, another dip after the international break could see a change in manager required.

When it comes to transfer news, new additions will always be appreciated by Everton fans, but an update on the future of a current player has been reported, with struggling striker Beto linked with a move to Roma. The Serie A club are also owned by The Friedkin Group, which could make the transfer easier to get over the line.

Everton keen on signing £58m sensation

According to an update from Caught Offside, Everton are among the Premier League clubs scouting Santos right-back Joao Pedro Chermont.

Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Chelsea and Wolves are all mentioned as being in the mix, too, however, with the two London clubs already preparing opening offers for the 18-year-old's services. His current side would be willing to sell for less than his £58m release clause, in order to "alleviate their financial difficulties".

Chermont isn't a household name to Premier League fans, but the fact that he has a release clause of that size immediately says how much Santos value him as a player, even though they will sell for below that amount. The teenager already has one cap to his name for Brazil's Under-20s, suggesting that he is already ahead in his development, and the calibre of clubs interested show why Everton should be doing all they can to snap him up.

For that reason, it clearly won't be easy for Everton to strike a deal for the Santos starlet, but this is where The Friedkin Group's added financial muscle will hopefully come to the fore, allowing them to compete more with other clubs.

The Blues need to reach a stage where they are no longer relegation battlers and instead a strong Premier League team again, and bringing in players of Chermont's pedigree would be a massive step in the right direction.