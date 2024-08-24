Everton are reportedly interested in completing the loan signing of an "incredible" player who has been voted his country's Footballer of the Year four times.

Everton transfer news

The Toffees continue to be linked with new signings as an up-and-down summer transfer window at Goodison Park slowly reaches its conclusion.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler is one of the most recent players to have been backed to join Everton before the window slams shut next week, with a possible hijack of West Ham's move for him taking place. The Merseysiders have made contact with him over a switch to Goodison Park, but it remains to be seen what the Spaniard's decision will be.

Kieran Trippier has also emerged as a reported target for Everton in the coming days, with the England international wanting more regular football than he is being given at Newcastle United. Eintracht Frankfurt ace Junior Dina Ebimbe is being looked at as another target.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay has been linked with Everton at times, too, with the Scot in a similar situation to Trippier, while Roma's Edoardo Bove could also come in and provide Sean Dyche with more depth in the middle of the park. Now, an intriguing new transfer update has emerged as the Premier League side look to complete a high-profile piece of business.

Everton eyeing "incredible" player on loan

According to a new update from Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Everton are in the mix to sign Milan Skriniar on loan from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The centre-back finds himself out of favour at the Ligue 1 giants, with a number of clubs eyeing him up on a temporary basis. Brighton and Juventus are also mentioned as possible suitors, with the Slovakian's wages a potential stumbling block for the Toffees.

Skriniar could be a signing of real intent by Everton, even if only on loan, considering the 72-cap Slovakia international has been considered one of Europe's leading central defenders for a number of years.

Granted, his time at PSG doesn't appear to be going smoothly with Luis Enrique casting him aside, but he has been voted his country's Footballer of the Year four times, taking home the award in successive years between 2019 and 2022.

Slovakia may not be a hotbed of footballing talent, but that highlights Skriniar's consistency as a footballer and what a star he is in his homeland, while journalist Jerry Mancini once said of him: "Best defender in Serie A. Milan Skriniar has been incredible the past two seasons. Credit to Antonio Conte who helped him take his game to another level."

It would be a surprise if Everton managed to pip a club like Juve to Skriniar's signing, especially considering the likely finances involved - he currently earns £266,000 per week at PSG - but the idea of him alongside Jarrad Branthwaite is a mouthwatering prospect, with all due respect to the reliable James Tarkowski.