It’s been a very busy summer at Goodison Park for Everton, with the Toffees already securing deals for five players ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

Jake O’Brien joins Jack Harrison, Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye and Jesper Lindstrom on Merseyside, with Sean Dyche conducting shrewd business amid the current financial situation at the club.

Lindstrom, in particular, is an excellent addition, providing an added creative spark in the final third, helping the Toffees combat their struggle in front of goal having registered 28 goals and assists in 80 games for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Danish midfielder has joined on loan from Napoli with an option to buy next summer, allowing him to regain regular first-team action as he looks to push on following a disappointing campaign in Serie A which saw him feature for just 417 minutes last season.

He could form an exciting partnership with another talent who’s been linked with a move to Everton, and it’s safe to say, it’s not the first time he’s been touted with a move to Merseyside in recent years.

Everton could sign attacking talent this summer

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Everton are one of a number of Premier League clubs named as a possible destination for Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia this summer.

The 27-year-old, who earns £42k-per-week, as per Capology, also has admirers from Brentford, Newcastle United and West Ham - with the report claiming the forward is set for a Premier League move ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The report claims that there has yet to be any approach or offers made by Everton for Dia, but given their previous interest in the Senegalese talent, a move is yet to be ruled out.

A move for a new striker could be on the cards for Dyche’s side this summer, with Dia proving to be a better option than one player currently plying his trade at Goodison.

Why Dia would be a better option than Beto for Everton

12 months ago, Everton forked out £25m on Portuguese forward Beto, in the hope he could be the club’s main centre forward for many years to come.

However, his first campaign in England didn’t go as either party would’ve expected, with Beto limited to substitute appearances for the vast majority of last season.

He only made nine starts after his big-money transfer, with each start costing the Toffees £2.7m last season when breaking down his transfer fee.

When comparing the current Everton man - who has already been linked with a swift exit from Goodison - to transfer target Dia, it’s clear that the Salernitana star would be an upgrade on the former Udinese talisman.

The Senegalese “monster” as described by journalist Jonas Adnan Giaever, featured in 14 fewer matches than the Everton man last season, but scored one more goal - handing the Toffees an added goalscoring threat in the final third.

How Dia & Beto compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Dia Beto Games played 17 31 Goals scored 4 3 Progressive carries 1.4 1.2 Progressive passes 1.7 1.4 Shot-on-target accuracy 32% 29% Pass accuracy 84% 62% Stats via FBref

Dia has also managed to get more of his attempts on target, whilst dominating with the ball at his feet, proving he could be the player to provide the link-up play that Dyche is looking for in a centre forward.

He achieved an 84% pass accuracy rate, whilst Beto could only manage a 62% completion rate - with the Salernitana man having the edge over the 26-year-old Everton forward.

Whilst it’s unknown how much a deal for Dia would cost Dyche and his side, it would be an excellent signing and one that could give his side more of a cutting edge in attacking areas, with the opportunity to freshen up the attack with another Serie A import, alongside Lindstrom.

Beto unfortunately hasn’t lived up to the levels expected upon his arrival last year, but he still has the potential to make an impact as a sub, but could fall further down the pecking order should Dia move to Goodison this summer.