Looking to find their next Jarrad Branthwaite, Everton reportedly believe that one young centre-back is on course to become a Goodison Park star by gaining experience out on loan this season.

Everton transfer news

If Everton are to ensure that their poor start doesn't spiral into a season-long disaster, then Branthwaite's return should prove to be the key. The England international stayed put as Amadou Onana headed for the exit door in the summer transfer window to hand Sean Dyche a major boost when he returns from injury.

The international break should hand the Toffees a welcome boost on that front, with their defender handed more time to recover once and for all from injury and perhaps even return to Everton's side in their first game back against Aston Villa and former star Onana at the end of September.

Even when out injured, however, the rumours regarding Branthwaite's future haven't stopped, with Liverpool - of all clubs - recently linked with a controversial move to sign the defender. As things stand though, he remains on the blue half of Merseyside and represents the importance of Everton's youth setup, which has seemingly provided another gem after his move from Carlisle as a teenager.

According to Football Insider, Everton believe they have another defensive prodigy in Reece Welch, who is set to seal a loan move to Belgian side KMSK Deinze before their transfer window closes on Friday. The 20-year-old centre-back spent last season on loan at Forest Green and is set to head out yet again in pursuit of minutes, before playing the part many believe him to be capable of at Goodison Park.

This time next year, given that he's rated so highly at the club, Welch may even be the man to step in for Branthwaite if he does secure an eventual departure away from Everton, with this move expected to be his own version of Branthwaite's time at PSV.

"Physical" Welch can follow Branthwaite path

Whilst Everton aren't in the position to spend the money that they once were, their youth pathway should be in position to reap the rewards, as highlighted by Branthwaite's rise to stardom. The defender arrived from Carlisle and quickly emerged from loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and then PSV to become arguably the Toffees' most important player.

Now, Welch - standing at 6 foot 4 - can follow the same path by impressing on loan in Belgium. The young centre-back already impressed on loan at Forest Green last time out, and has been nurtured as the Toffees' next big thing for years, with Blues coaches believing all the way back in 2020 that they had a top teenage talent in Welch, when he had just turned 17.

Former manager David Horseman told the club's official website when he arrived at Forest Green: “This is one we’re really excited about. A big thank you to Everton for making it sure got done. Reece is a really physical centre-back with good mobility. He’s a lovely footballer. He arrives with good pedigree, and he’s highly rated at Everton. He will help us a lot this season."

It's now up to Welch to enjoy another fruitful spell for a Deinze side gunning for promotion to the Belgium Pro League from the Challenger Pro League. They've already started well on that front too, taking seven from nine points available.