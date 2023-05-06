Everton will be without Ben Godfrey when they face Brighton on Monday as their injury list grows amid their fight for Premier League survival.

The Blues are in a scrap to avoid relegation and find themselves mired in 19th place. There is hope, however, as the three teams above them (Forest, Leeds and Leicester) are all on 30 points. This means a single win could catapult them into a far safer position.

Sean Dyche briefed the media on his side's worrying injury situation on Thursday as they travel to the Amex Stadium to face Roberto De Zerbi's side on Monday evening.

Speaking at his press conference, Dyche first reported that Amadou Onana will be available which is a major boost given how important his pace and power are to the Blues' midfield. After recovering from illness, Onana will likely return to the side after only making the bench for the 2-2 draw with Leicester.

A massive blow, however, comes in the form of Seamus Coleman's knee injury. The positive news for Everton fans is that it is not an ACL injury, but it likely will force him to miss the remainder of the season.

Godfrey, Dyche revealed, will also miss the Brighton game, telling the assembled reporters: "Godfrey's groin is still not right so he will take a bit of time."

Meanwhile, both Andros Townsend and Ruben Vinagre remain unavailable for selection as Everton head into their final four games of the season.

Can Everton make the most of the last four games?

Each relegation candidate has played 34 games and so there is something of a level playing field heading into the final four games of the season.

It's going to be an enthralling fight for survival as each of the teams with a chance to avoid relegation face tricky final fixtures.

Everton face Brighton before Manchester City and Wolves with their final game of the season at Goodison Park against Bournemouth. With so much riding on these remaining games, Dyche and his players will need the home fans to drag their team across the line.

Supporters will be hoping that the teams above them drop further points with Leicester facing possible the second-trickiest final batch of games. They must face Fulham, Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham.

Leeds United fans are sure to be nervous as they square up against Man City, Newcastle, West Ham and Spurs.

Nottingham Forrest don't have a much easier run of games either with Southampton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace to face before their Premier League fate is determined.

The bottom line for Everton supporters is that it's not over until it's mathematically impossible.