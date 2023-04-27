Everton are interested in completing a summer deal to sign West Ham United defender Ben Johnson, according to reports.

What's the latest on Johnson to Everton?

The Irons right-back is an academy graduate at the London Stadium having worked his way up through the youth ranks to become a regular feature of David Moyes' first-team squad, recording 83 senior appearances to date. However, the 23-year-old will be out of contract at the end of next season, meaning that he will become a free agent should he not be offered fresh terms to extend his stay by this time next year.

Claret and Hugh has reported that the E20 outfit were looking to negotiate a new deal with the Premier League starlet last Christmas, but decided to hold off due to the poor form he was displaying at the time in the hope that things would change for the better. But with that not being the case, the hierarchy are now open to offers during the upcoming window.

The Toffees were credited with a strong interest in the England U21 international back in January, with Sean Dyche claimed to have personally green-lighted a move, and despite a deal failing to materialise at the time, it sounds like the boss is ready to take a second bite of the cherry in the weeks and months ahead.

According to Football Insider, Everton remain "keen" to wrap up a deal with West Ham and secure the services of Johnson ahead of the 2023/24 season. The Merseyside outfit are set to enter the market for defensive reinforcements and have identified the £20k-per-week ace as a "top target".

Everton, who are "still in pursuit" of the full-back, believe that he is a "top-class operator" whose ability to play on both flanks makes him an "attractive" option for the board.

Should Everton make an offer for Johnson?

Johnson hasn’t featured in any of West Ham’s last seven Premier League games - being completely omitted from the squad for four of those, showing that he’s perhaps not good enough to warrant a place in the first team. Therefore, we think Everton should avoid this move at all costs.

The Europa League participant has made just 20 tackles since the start of the season, ranking him the tenth-lowest player for the Hammers, and going forward, he has recorded only one shot, which is the lowest of any of West Ham's outfield players to have featured this term, as per FBref.

With a meagre three goal contributions to his name in 83 senior appearances under Moyes, Johnson’s display against Brighton & Hove Albion last month saw him labelled “appalling” and “so far short of the quality required” by talkSPORT broadcaster Tom Rennie, and we do not believe he is the profile of player that Dyche should be looking to sign come the summer, regardless of the club’s league status.