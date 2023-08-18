Everton could make another move in the transfer window to present Goodison Park with a reliable new talisman, having already bolstered the attacking ranks over the past few months.

Arnaut Danjuma and Jack Harrison have been signed on loan while teenage talent Youssef Chermiti has completed a £15m move to Merseyside - though the striker is considered a long-term project.

Sean Dyche is seemingly inclined to delve further into the market to secure a forward who can rival Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Neal Maupauy for a starting spot, and might've found his man in Udinese's Beto.

What's the latest on Beto to Everton?

According to Calciomercato.it (via Sport Witness), the Serie A star is possibly moving 'in the direction of Everton' after confirming that it is unlikely Beto would be sold to a divisional rival.

Read the latest Everton transfer news HERE...

The Toffees are understood to have offered a €26m (£22m) package to Udinese, preceded by an initial season-long loan, after failing to sign the 6 foot 2 ace last January.

How good is Beto?

In December 2021, talent scout Jacek Kulig said this of Portuguese goalscorer Beto:

"Tall, strong, quick, and prolific. Lukaku-esque. Very interesting forward."

This is following an impressive start to the season that saw him plunder six goals from 13 games for the Little Zebras, and indeed, the 25-year-old has posted double-digit returns across all four of his league campaigns to date.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell is now approaching kitchen-sink time in the summer market, and with just two weeks until transfer movement is halted until next winter, he will be desperate to secure the right man.

Especially considering Calvert-Lewin, once held in such high regard and hailed as a "monster" by Kulig for his prolific exploits, is a shadow of his former vigour after missing large portions of football over the past several seasons.

If Beto can indeed emulate some of the qualities of Romelu Lukaku, who scored 87 goals and supplied 29 assists from 166 outings for the Toffees before signing for Manchester United on an initial £75m deal in 2017, Dyche could elevate his squad to the point where fortunes further up the Premier League table look realistic, attainable.

Losing 1-0 against Fulham at Goodison Park on the opening day of the 2023/24 league campaign stung the home side, but having taken 19 shots to the Cottager's nine, the need for a focal point is illustrated - the chances are being created, just not finished off.

Lukaku, who has also previously been described as a "monster" by writer Thierry Nyann, was renowned as "one of the best strikers in the world" - as claimed by Antonio Conte back in 2021 - is a physical forward boasting a robust career average of 2.6 shots and 2.3 aerial wins per game, as per WhoScored.

Beto isn't quite as relentless with the number of shots taken, averaging 1.8 shots per game over his career, but he does average 2.2 aerial wins per outing.

The "amazing" titan - as he has been called by journalist Sam Tighe - also ranks among the top 17% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref, which highlights his prowess at barrelling forwards and beating defenders with the ball at his feet, a testament to his imposing presence.

He is just what Everton are looking for, and while Calvert-Lewin is a devastating weapon on his day, his reliability is poor and Beto would be the consistent attacking force to propel Dyche's team up the Premier League table.