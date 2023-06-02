Everton are mulling over mounting a bid for Udinese striker Beto this summer, with the towering talisman of interest to Toffees manager Sean Dyche for several months now.

The Merseyside Blues escaped relegation from the Premier League by the skin of their teeth this season, Abdoulaye Doucoure's second-half goal lifting the club outside the bottom three, imperative considering Leicester City's victory over West Ham United.

Dyche did so without a reliable talisman for the lion's share of the campaign: Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a faded shadow of his former striking prowess, riddled with injury issues, while £15m summer signing Neal Maupay has scored just once all season.

Fixing the frontal quandary is at the forefront of the outfit's summer requirements, and among the linked names, Udinese striker Beto's name continues to shine through.

According to Mondo Udinese (via Sport Witness), Everton 'want' the Portuguese after failing to clinch his services last winter, and though the Little Zebras demand €35m (£30m) for their frontman, the suitors have no qualms over parting with such a fee.

Should Everton sign Beto?

The Serie A sharpshooter could well prove to be Dyche's most reliable talisman since Danny Ings, with the 30-year-old Englishman making his name under the gritty manager's wing at Burnley.

Now plying his trade for Europa Conference League finalists West Ham United, Ings plundered 43 goals and 14 assists from 130 appearances for the Clarets before completing a transfer to Liverpool.

The three-cap international differs from Beto, undoubtedly.

Where Ings has flourished as a poaching threat, the Portuguese is a physically dominant and imposing talisman, though both maintain a defensive sheen that will only enhance Everton's overall play.

Indeed, as per FBref, the Udinese gem ranks among the top 16% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons and the top 14% for clearances; Ings, comparatively, ranks among the top 6% for blocks and the top 13% for tackles per 90.

Beto's robustness and physicality will no doubt be enticing attributes for Dyche; standing at 6 foot 4, the 25-year-old has scored ten goals and supplied two assists from 32 outings across all competitions, lauded by journalist Sam Tighe for his knack at terrorising opposition.

He said:

"The way Beto spooks defenders is amazing. Chuck a ball into the channel for him to chase and even if he doesn't latch onto it, defenders panic under his pressure and end up making the craziest decisions or panicked clearances."

Everton need this kind of striking potency in their team, and if they can clinch the forward's signature, next season's endeavours could bear more fruit after successive campaigns plagued by relegation bother.