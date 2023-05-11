Everton are leading the race to sign Udinese striker Beto this summer, according to reports.

What's the latest on Beto to Everton?

The Portuguese permanently joined the Serie A side last summer following a successful loan spell the season before, and having become Andrea Sottil’s top-performing offensive player during his 60 appearances to date, has caught the eye of Sean Dyche in the Premier League, but not for the first time.

Back in February, Fabrizio Romano shared comments from Udinese’s director Marino who confirmed that they “turned down” a bid from the Merseyside outfit in the “final days” of the January window at the start of the New Year.

However, Tutto Atalanta have since given the Blues a huge boost in their pursuit after reporting that the Dacia Arena club are willing to sell the 25-year-old at the end of the season should they receive a suitable offer.

Now, according to Mondo Udinese (via Sport Witness), Everton are “still in the picture” to sign Beto, and more specifically, are “certainly” at the “top of the list” to secure his services ahead of the 2023/24 term. The Toffees are “serious” about completing a deal for their long-term target, and whilst they saw their €30m (£26m) offer rejected in January, it’s believed that the same fee “should be enough” to get the move over the line in the summer where “everything will be different”.

Should Everton cash out on Beto?

Everton are clearly serious enough about Beto to make a second attempt to land him, so if Dyche is able to preserve his side’s top-flight status where cash will be available for him to spend, Farhad Moshiri should dig deep into his pockets to bring him to Goodison Park.

The physical number nine has posted 12 goal contributions (ten goals and two assists) in 31 appearances across all competitions this season, with his form having seen him bag three man-of-the-match awards.

The Lisbon native, who has been dubbed “Lukaku-esque” by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his “tall, strong, quick” profile, has also recorded a total of 55 shots since the start of the term which is the second-highest throughout the whole of his squad, as per FBRef.

Standing at 6 foot 4, Beto would additionally be an ideal target man with his height in the final third where he’s currently averaging 2.2 aerial wins per league game, so this really is a no-brainer of a deal for the board to wrap up should the opportunity present itself in the months ahead.