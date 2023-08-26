Everton have tabled a new offer for Udinese striker Beto, and a reliable journalist has revealed the club’s chances of bringing him to the Premier League this summer.

Is Beto leaving Udinese?

The Portuguese still has another three years remaining on his contract at the Dacia Arena, but having firmly established himself as Andrea Sottil’s top goalscorer last season, he’s been catching the eye of Sean Dyche ever since the start of the new year.

The Toffees reportedly saw a bid for the 25-year-old rejected back in January, but despite a deal failing to materialise at the time, that hasn’t stopped club chiefs from wanting to take a second bite of the cherry where they are hoping they will be more successful in their pursuit of their target this time around.

According to Sky Sports’ Alan Myers, the Merseyside outfit have opened discussions regarding a late swoop for the centre-forward, with Gianluca Di Marzio also having claimed that an offer was being prepared for the final days of the window, and that appears to be exactly what has happened.

Are Everton signing Beto?

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Everton have indeed made an improved offer for Beto as an alternative to Southampton’s Che Adams, who The Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor recently revealed isn’t likely to join due to a breakdown in negotiations. He wrote:

“Everton have submitted new formal bid for Beto after €25m proposal revealed yesterday — now up to €30m (£25m). Udinese always asked for €35m (£30m) as value of the release clause but clubs working on add-ons structure now. Talks underway.”

Everton are clearly serious about securing the services of Beto to be making a second attempt to lure him to Goodison Park and it’s no surprise considering the positive impact the striker could have under Dyche, so this really is a no-brainer of a deal to wrap up before September 1st.

The Lisbon native posted 11 goal contributions (ten goals and one assist) in 33 Serie A appearances last season, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, but he also posed an excellent physical presence with his height up top which made him a real handful for an opposition’s defence to deal with.

Standing at 6 foot 4, the colossus was averaging 2.2 aerial wins per league game, so he’s just as strong off the ground as he is on it, where he recorded a total of 60 shots over the course of the previous campaign which was the second-highest number throughout his squad, via FBRef, displaying his desire to find the back of the net.

The PR10 client, who additionally received three man-of-the-match awards, has formerly been dubbed a “hero” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and there’s no doubt that he could be a knight in shining armour for the boss should he put pen to paper in the coming days and continue his impressive form over the course of the new campaign, looking to fire in the goals for the Toffees during the rest of the campaign.