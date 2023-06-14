Everton are preparing a second offer in an attempt to bring Udinese striker Beto to the Premier League, according to reports.

Is Beto leaving Udinese?

The Portuguese giant only permanently arrived at the Dacia Arena last summer following a successful loan spell from Portimonense, but having established himself as Andrea Sottil’s top-performing offensive player during his debut season, caught the eye of Sean Dyche back in January.

The Serie A outfit’s director Marino, as relayed by Fabrizio Romano, revealed that they “turned down” a bid from the Toffees in the final days of the transfer window at the start of the new year, and despite a deal failing to materialise, that hasn’t stopped them from wanting to take a second bite at the cherry.

Mondo Udinese have since reported that the Merseyside outfit are still very much in the picture for the 25-year-old and are in pole position to secure his services should he be on the move in the weeks ahead, and the board already appear to be readying a fresh bid.

Are Everton signing Beto?

According to Tutto Udinese (via Sport Witness), Everton are “ready to return to the charge” for Beto ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. The Udinese attacker is “expected to depart” over the summer as he is the “most wanted” player on the books, and it’s stated that the board are set to “make a second bid” after failing in their initial attempt in January. There is also “concrete interest” from several other unnamed clubs, but his next destination is yet to be 100% decided.

Everton and Farhad Moshiri are clearly serious about signing Beto to be considering an improved offer, and it’s no surprise that they are fans given his label as “Lukaku-esque” from talent scout Jacek Kulig, so the owner is absolutely correct to be thinking about a second approach.

The PR10 client, who pockets just £3k-per-week currently, posted 11 goal contributions (ten goals and one assist) in 33 Serie A appearances last season and recorded 60 shots over the course of the campaign, which was the second-highest total throughout his squad, as per FBRef.

Finally, Beto would make an ideal target man standing at a staggering 6 foot 4, as he was averaging 2.2 aerial wins per league game during the previous term, so he could be the missing piece of the puzzle that the boss has been crying out for in that centre-forward role.