Everton have reportedly been dealt a significant setback in their efforts to sign an "exceptional" Premier League player in the summer transfer window.

Everton transfer news

The Blues are having a good summer to date, being linked with some exciting players, including Lyon and Republic of Ireland centre-back Jake O'Brien, who has reportedly agreed a deal with the Merseyside club.

The young defender would be Everton's fourth signing of the summer to date, coming in as the next arrival after Jesper Lindstrom, who has completed a season-long loan move to Goodison Park.

Elsewhere, the Blues are believed to be pushing ahead in their efforts to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja, with a move away from west London feeling possible. That being said, the Albanian is reportedly "still waiting to see if AC Milan make a move in the final part of the transfer window", while Brentford "could also look to do business for him".

Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie is also wanted by Everton ahead of next season, perhaps being looked at as an ideal colleague for Lindstrom. He is out of favour at the Turin giants, following the arrival of Thiago Motta as manager, and could look for a return to the Premier League, having spent a spell on loan at Leeds United in 2022/23.

Everton dealt blow with "exceptional" target

According to a new claim from Football Insider, Aston Villa have submitted a loan offer for Everton target Kalvin Phillips, looking to offer him a way out of Manchester City for the 2024/25 season.

The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Goodison Park as a replacement for Amadou Onana this summer, being seen as Sean Dyche's top target for that role, but they now face competition from a team with better finances and European football to offer.

Missing out on the £150,000-a-week Phillips would be a real blow for Dyche, even though the Englishman's stock has clearly dropped in the past couple of seasons, following taxing spells at City and West Ham.

The former Leeds hero has shown over the years what a force he can be in the middle of the park, though, becoming a regular for England at Euro 2020, while Pep Guardiola has lauded him, saying: "Kalvin is exceptional in many things. Why he doesn't play? Rodri is key for us."

Unfortunately, Villa can give Phillips Champions League football next season, and a hugely exciting project under Unai Emery, so it is easy to see his head being turned more by a move to the Midlands.

If Everton did manage to snap him up, though, it could prove to be a masterstroke, even though supporters are right to have certain reservations, given the manner in which Phillips has struggled to kick on since leaving Elland Road.

At 28, there is still plenty left in the tank, and his combination of technical quality and tenacity off the ball would make him a great option, having enjoyed a 91.5% pass completion rate in the Champions League last season.