Everton are in advanced talks to sign Udinese striker Beto during the summer transfer window, and a new update has revealed where negotiations currently stand.

Who is Beto?

The 25-year-old joined the Serie A club from Portimonense in 2022, scoring 22 goals in 64 appearances to date, including ten goals in the league last season.

Beto once again goes into the current campaign as a key player for Udinese, assuming that they manage to keep hold of him beyond the end of the current window. His contract in Italy runs until the summer of 2026, but there has been interest in him of late, including from Everton.

The Blues are looking at various options to improve their attack after some lean years in that area of the pitch, with Youssef Chermiti already coming in, and the likes of Wilfried Gnonto and Hugo Ekitike also potential targets.

Will Everton sign Beto?

According to Football Insider, Everton are in serious talks with Beto over a potential loan summer switch to Goodison Park, and a deal is already "close":

"Everton are in advanced talks to sign Udinese striker Beto, sources have told Football Insider. The Merseysiders have turned their attention to landing the Portugese striker, 25, before the window shuts and a deal is now close.

"Everton are working on a loan deal with an obligation to buy. It is believed that Udinese are willing to green-light the sale of Beto, who is contracted until 2026, following talks in the last 24 hours."

Beto looks like another great option for Everton to snap up as soon as possible, having proven himself in one of Europe's top leagues since arriving at Udinese, scoring at an impressive rate in a division known for being strong defensively down the years.

He has compared to former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku, in terms of style, and if he came in and enjoyed a similar impact to him at Goodison, he could become a genuine hero there. The Belgian scored 87 goals in just 166 appearances, and anything close to that would be an incredible return, having the potential to steer the Merseysiders clear of any possible relegation battle.

At 25, Beto is right in the middle of his career and should remain in and around his prime years for the foreseeable future, and he could both a great focal point and a reliable source of goals, getting the best out of those around him in the process.

Some could argue that Everton don't need him, assuming Chermiti has already joined and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a good option, but the latter is an injury-prone figure who can't necessarily be relied on to stay fit throughout a season.

Squad depth is absolutely vital for the Blues moving forward, allowing Sean Dyche to shuffle his pack and keep his players fresh, not to mention having strong options off the substitutes' bench, so the positives comfortably outweigh the negatives when it comes to them sealing a move for him sooner rather than later.

Whether Udinese are willing to sell remains to be seen, but Everton should definitely push hard and further test their resolve, with a permanent move potentially coming to fruition next summer.