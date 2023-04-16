Everton are reportedly confident that they can make a £30m profit on midfielder Amadou Onana during the summer transfer window.

How has Onana's first season at Everton gone?

The Belgian made the move to Goodison Park last summer, coming in as a big-money signing who could potentially be a huge influence in the middle of the park. Although the Blues are once again experiencing a season of struggle in the Premier League, Onana has arguably been one of the bright sparks.

While the 21-year-old hasn't necessarily been a standout performer week in, week out, his physicality and quality on the ball have made him one of his side's most important players. He has started 26 of Everton's league games, scoring and assisting once apiece, as well as winning 1.9 aerial duels per game.

Onana is contracted at Goodison until the summer of 2027, but with relegation to the Championship possible for the Blues, he could be looking at his options ahead of the summer. Frankly, he could even move on to pastures new even if Sean Dyche's side beat the drop.

Now, a new report has emerged regarding his future, with Everton potentially resigned to him leaving.

Is midfielder likely to leave this summer?

According to Football Insider, the Blues are "confident" of making a £30m profit on Onana at the end of the season, even though he joined for a sizeable £33m last year. A bid of over £60m is now expected, which would be more than Tottenham paid for Richarlison in 2022.

The report claims that Everton "will sell at least one star for big money this summer due to their financial troubles", so it could be that the midfielder is that man.

Described as a "mainstay in the lineup under both Frank Lampard and Sean Dyche", Onana is clearly an important figure, but one that the club know they can make a huge profit on, which is much-needed at a time when their financial position is not strong.

While losing him would be an obvious blow - he has been described as a "leader" by former Everton midfielder and ex-Belgium manager Roberto Martinez - it may be a necessity, considering he is one of the club's most prized assets and would likely to be the subject of a huge bid this summer.

Ideally, Dyche's men will stay in the Premier League and find a way of keeping hold of Onana, but it feels increasingly likely that he will move on.