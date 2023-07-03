Everton midfielder Amadou Onana is reportedly "very happy" at the club, despite being linked with a move away from Goodison Park.

Is Onana on the move from Everton?

The £100,000-a-week Belgian was an exciting signing from Lille last summer, and he ultimately proved to be one of the rare positives from a disappointing season in the Premier League, as the Blues remained in the top flight by the skin of their teeth after a nerve-jangling final day.

Granted, Onana wasn't necessarily always perfect, as was the case with so many Everton players, but he started 29 of their 38 league matches and had an 84% pass completion rate, as well as averaging 2.2 tackles per game in the competition.

Worryingly, the 21-year-old has been linked with a move away from Everton during the current summer transfer window, however, with Chelsea eyeing a transfer for him to bolster their midfield options.

He is contracted with the Blues until the summer of 2027, meaning a big fee would be required to be prise him away, but a new update suggests that he could yet stay put, acting as a major boost.

What's the latest on Onana's Everton future?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Dean Jones claimed that Onana could stay at Goodison beyond this summer, claiming he is "very happy" currently:

"There are so many rumours around Onana at the moment and the message always comes back that he's very happy at Everton. And unless it's an unbelievable bid or he throws his toys out the pram, he's probably not going to be leaving."

This is great news for anyone of an Everton persuasion to hear, with Onana unquestionably a key man moving forward, and someone who should only improve as the years pass, given his tender years.

The 34-cap Belgium international has been lauded as "outstanding" by journalist Connor O'Neill in recent times, and he will be a key part of Sean Dyche's rebuild at Goodison, as the Blues look to prevent a third consecutive relegation battle in the Premier League, and instead aim to finish somewhere closer to mid-table.

There is no guarantee that Onana will be an Everton player come August, of course - a huge bid could yet arrive at turn his head in the coming weeks and months - but Jones' comments do suggest that he won't make a quickfire departure from the club, which is reassuring to hear.