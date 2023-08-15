Highlights Everton are in need of attacking additions and have been linked with a move for Udinese striker Beto, who has been performing well in Serie A.

The latest update suggests that Everton are still considering a move for the giant striker, but not as first reported.

Beto has been likened to former Toffees star Romelu Lukaku for his power and prolific finishing.

Everton have been linked with a summer move for Udinese striker Beto numerous times in recent weeks, and a fresh update has now emerged regarding his possible switch to England.

What's happening with Beto?

It has become abundantly clear that the Blues are crying out for attacking additions in the current transfer window, having looked light in that area of the pitch for far too long, not helped by Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ongoing injuries problems.

That was perfectly highlighted on Saturday afteroon, as Sean Dyche's side suffered a 1-0 defeat at home to Fulham in their opening Premier League game of the season. That's not to say that they didn't play well, however, and they were instead guilty of missing some huge chances, especially the struggling Neal Maupay.

One player who has emerged as one of the favourites to join Everton before the end of the month is Beto, who has become a key man for Udinese, scoring 22 goals in 64 appearances for the Serie A side.

Now, another update has dropped regarding the Blues' potential move for the 25-year-old - one that suggests there is still plenty of life in the saga before the summer is out.

According to Il Messaggero Veneto [via Sport Witness], Everton are still "thinking" about making a move for Beto before deadline day arrives, seeing him as a strong option to bring in. Instead of signing him permanently though, the Merseysiders are thought to be considering a loan move for the Portuguese giant, with a viewing to signing him for good for £22m next summer.

In a separate update, Rai claim that there is "still time left" for the Blues to get a deal over the line for the Udinese marksman, although they they believe their valuation is less than what his club want for him, hinting that a permanent switch is the preferred outcome.

Is Beto good?

While Youssef Chermiti has already arrived at Goodison in recent times, bolstering Dyche's attacking options, more faces are needed to truly make a difference in the final third this season and beyond.

In Beto, Everton could have a tailor-made option to come in and be an immediate key player, possessing the physical attributes to be a real handful, having been compared to former Blues striker Romelu Lukaku in the past and standing at 6 foot 4. He has also been spoken of fondly to his face by legendary superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

His aforementioned record for Udinese is an impressive one - a record of 21 goals in 61 Serie A games is strong, considering he is not playing for top club and is in one of Europe's toughest leagues - and a loan move could actually make the most sense, giving Everton a little more leeway if he ends up struggling in his first season at the club.

Either way, it is absolutely paramount that the Blues continue working hard on getting attacking business over the line as soon as possible, with Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto another potential addition, as well as Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike.