Everton are interested in signing young Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison before the end of the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Alan Nixon.

Who is Daniel Jebbison?

The 20-year-old has been a highly-rated young striker for some time now, making 34 appearances for the Blades already, and scoring three goals in that time.

In fact, Everton have some history with Jebbison that goes back to the 2020/21 season, when the teenager became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his first start in the competition, finding the net in a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park.

The young attacker has enjoyed loan spells with Chorley and Burton Albion, in order to pick up some more regular playing time, and he represented England at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-20 level, prior to changing his allegiance to Canada at senior level, where he is yet to be capped.

Jebbison may struggle to feature regularly for United this season, following their promotion to the Premier League last season, but Everton have continually been linked with a move for him, seeing him as someone who can add firepower to a struggling attack.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding his future, suggesting the Merseysiders' interest isn't going away, with the Blades man's current deal expiring at the end of next season.

Will Everton sign Daniel Jebbison?

According to Nixon on Patreon [via Goodison News], United are willing to cash in on Jebbison this summer, rather than lose him for free this time next year. Sean Dyche wants an "extra threat" in the attacking third and sees him as someone who could come in as a good option moving forward.

The hope is that Demarai Gray seals a move to Fulham in the coming days, which will subsequently generate more funds for new signings, allowing the Blues to bring in Jebbison as a replacement and continue their rebuild.

Signing young emerging talent is always paramount at Everton, rather than simply focusing on the present, and the United striker is someone who could come in as an immediate squad option, but more importantly, be a potential long-term star at Goodison Park for years to come.

Blades coach Jack Lester recently hailed the "fantastic physical attributes" that Jebbison possesses as a player, as well as saying he has a "really bright future", which outlines the type of player the Blues could be acquiring.

Granted, he is still a raw young footballer who is relatively unproven at the highest level, but he has showed what he is capable of with his record-breaking goal against Everton a couple of years ago, and in Dyche, they have a manager who can get the very best out of him.

Jebbison alone may not be enough for the Blues in attack this summer, however, with a more experienced head also needed to come in and hit the ground running from the off. Goals have come at a premium of late at the club and that simply has to change if yet another Premier League relegation battle is to be avoided in 2023/24.