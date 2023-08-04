Highlights

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would prefer to stay put at Goodison Park beyond the summer transfer window, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

How old is Dominic Calvert-Lewin?

The striker is still only 26 years of age, but having seen his reputation skyrocket after a brilliant 2020/21 season, injuries have held him back in cruel fashion in recent years.

Calvert-Lewin has seen his playing constantly limited by ongoing fitness issues, with only 15 Premier League starts coming his way last term. Even when he did play, he struggled to look full of match sharpness, and his performances arguably played a part in Everton having another relegation battle on their hands.

The Englishman still has two years remaining on his current Blues deal, meaning there is no huge rush to sort an extension, but he has been linked with a move away from Goodison Park this summer, with the club potentially willing to sanction his sale.

It looks as though there is a good chance that he will stay at Everton, however, following a fresh update.

Could Dominic Calvert-Lewin stat at Everton?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Galetti claimed that Calvert-Lewin's preference is to remain at Everton moving forward, as he provided an update on other players, too:

"About the ongoing market, Gray could leave this summer. There is a well underway deal with Fulham, despite interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey. With Calvert-Lewin, nothing concrete in this moment. The player would like to stay and get back into the game after a difficult season due to injuries.

"Finally, many clubs admire Branthwaite. During his loan with PSV Eindhoven last season, he made very good performances."

There is no question that Calvert-Lewin has failed to kick on since 2020/21, but much of that is not through his own doing, with injuries preventing him from reaching his potential.

For that reason, this claim suggesting he wants to stay at Everton should be considered good news for Blues supporters, with the England striker still having so much to offer as a player, should he be able to overcome the fitness woes and enjoy an extended run in the team.

Should Calvert-Lewin, who earns £100k per week, be able to do that, he could genuinely feel like a new signing, bringing a strong flow of goals and generally being a huge handful in attack, having been described as an "exceptional footballer" by Sky Sports presenter Pete Graves.

At 26, there are no concerns about his age, with many good years still hopefully ahead of him, and he certainly deserves this upcoming season to prove his worth and showing that he can remain fit for long periods.

Should injuries continue to derail his progress throughout the 2023/24 campaign, a decision may then have to be made this time next year, at which point he would only have 12 months remaining on his contract. At that point, Everton may feel that receiving a fee for him makes more sense than allowing him to leave for free in 2025, but before that, it will be intriguing to see how he fares in the coming months.