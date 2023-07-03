Everton are believed to be interested in an eye-catching £34m move for Almeria attacker El Bilal Toure this summer, according to a fresh update.

Who is El Bilal Toure?

The Blues just managed to retain their Premier League status back in May, following a nerve-shredding 1-0 victory at home to Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign. It is imperative that Sean Dyche is now given the funds to bring in quality signings, however, in order to ensure Everton start next season in a far stronger position.

The Merseysiders struggled in an attacking sense throughout 2022/23, scoring just 34 goals in 38 league matches, and Dwight McNeil topped the scoring charts with only seven strikes. That highlights why a new attacking signing is of the utmost important for Everton this summer and Toure looks like a contender to come in.

The 21-year-old Almeria star scored seven times in only 15 La Liga starts last term, as well as being a 13-cap Mali international, and a new update suggests that they are eyeing up an exciting piece of business.

Could Everton seal Toure signing?

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri on Twitter [via Sport Witness], talked up the Blues' interest in Toure, admitting that others clubs are also keen on snapping him up:

"EvertonFC put €40m (£34m) on the table for El Bilal Toure! The Toffees offered a 5-year deal for €4.3M gross amount per year. Wolverhampton, NottinghamForest & FulhamFC keen to join the fight. Serie A clubs interest exists but no offer has been done yet. It's moving."

Toure could be just what Everton are looking for ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, considering he has been compared to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba in the past, so clearly has the physicality required to be Dyche's true target man.

He could be a great focal point in the Blues' attack, linking with others around him and also providing a steady flow of end product. Toure is also only 21, so could develop into a more formidable attacking hero at Goodison Park over time, too, and Dyche could feel he could get the best out of his 6-foot frame.

The striker's current Almeria deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2028, which could admittedly make him an expensive acquisition, but the mooted £34m is far from over the odds in the modern game - just shy of the Blues' record fee - and he could be an upgrade on Neal Maupay if the latter departs Everton, following a poor spell that has seen him net just once in 29 appearances.