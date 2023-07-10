Everton are one of the clubs interested in signing AC Milan left-back Fode Ballo-Toure this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Who is Fode Ballo-Toure?

The £23,000-a-week defender had to make do with being a squad player at Milan last season, finding regular minutes extremely hard to come by. Only five starts came his way in Serie A, with a further five coming from the substitutes' bench, with Theo Hernandez the preferred option over the former Paris Saint-Germain youth team player.

Ballo-Toure did at least manage to average 1.3 aerial duel wins per match and an 87.5% pass completion rate in that time, showing competence on both sides of the ball, but it has become clear that he is an expendable figure, despite helping his side win the league title in 2021/22.

And while the 26-year-old isn't out of contract until the summer of 2025, it does look as though a new challenge could be coming his way imminently, allowing Milan to dispose of him before his value begins to diminish.

With Everton looking to conduct some positive transfer business during the summer window, it looks as though the Senegalese could be on their radar, as they look to bring in reinforcements at left-back.

According to Foot Mercato [via Sport Witness], the Blues are interested in signing Ballo-Toure during the current transfer window, with Fulham, Bologna and Werder Bremen also credited with interest.

Could Everton sign Fode Ballo-Toure this summer?​​​​​​

The report claims that Everton are "on the move" to snap up the defender, who wants to be a regular starter after spending so much time on the bench in recent times, although no potential price tag is mentioned.

Ballo-Toure could be just what the Blues are looking for a left-back, coming in as a player who is both experienced at a high level, but also still young enough to enjoy a sustained period in his peak years. He has won 15 caps for Senegal, making one appearance at the 2022 World Cup, and he could be more of a solid rather than spectacular addition to the back-line.

His more defence-minded nature is highlighted by the fact that he has not registered a single assist for Senegal or Milan across a combined 41 matches, but while that isn't ideal, Sean Dyche isn't exactly a manager renowned for wanting his full-backs to be too attacking.

Ballo-Toure could be considered someone who can go straight into the starting lineup, possibly even as one of the three centre-backs if Dyche continues to use wing-backs, or trust him go show a little more attacking thrust in a more of a forward-thinking role. Last season, he played once as a left-sided midfielder, which does show that he can play further up, if required.

The hope is that Milan are unlikely to demand too big a fee for the Senegalese's services, given his squad status, with a potential agreement being reached that suits all parties, from both clubs to the player himself. He could easily like the idea of testing himself in the Premier League, considering it is still thought of by many as the best and most challenging top league in the world.