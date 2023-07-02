Everton could look to sign Leeds United winger Jack Harrison during the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

Is Harrison expected to leave Leeds?

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League, going down on the final day of the campaign, while the Blues just about did enough to remain in the division. It means Leeds could find it difficult to keep hold of some of their most talented and highly-rated players, with many of them not liking the idea of playing in the Championship.

The £60,000-a-week-earning Harrison could well be one of those, considering the Englishman has been key performer for a number of years at Elland Road, scoring 34 goals and registering 32 assists in 206 appearances to date.

There is likely to be Premier League interest that comes his way, and with Everton eyeing up new faces in the summer window, it looks as though they could be in the mix to snap him up.

Could Everton swoop to sign Harrison?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Taylor talked up the idea of Harrison trading Elland Road for Goodison Park before the 2023/24 season gets underway:

"I do think so. If I'm Everton, I want to have more goals in my team. I think that's been their biggest issue. I know they had the 5-1 win at Brighton, which was incredible, but a lot of their wins last season were 1-0 and gritty. They need to be scoring more. "Under Roberto Martinez, when Everton finished fifth, they were a free-scoring team that used to score threes and fours at Goodison every other week. I think the goals need to come back and Harrison is a player that can bring goals to the party from wide areas."

Harrison could be an excellent signing by Everton this summer, considering he still managed 12 goal contrbutions (five goals and seven assists) in the league last term, despite Leeds' constant struggles.

The 26-year-old would bring end product and also a good work ethic to Sean Dyche's team, and the fact that he could potentially play both out wide and in an attacking midfield role could also appeal to the manager, in terms of versatility and squad depth.

Harrison is at the right age to come in and make an immediate impression, remaining in his peak years for the foreseeable future, and he has also been described as "fantastic" by YouTuber Conor McGilligan in the past 12 months.