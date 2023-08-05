Everton are demanding £25m for the services of youngster Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window, should Manchester United want to sign him.

How old is Jarrad Branthwaite?

This is a crucial summer for the Blues, following back-to-back relegation battles in the Premier League, with a third in a row something that cannot afford to happen. They are close to moving to a new stadium, and being in their sparkling fresh home in the Championship doesn't bear thinking about.

In order for improvements to happen, key signings needs to arrive, particularly in attack, considering how goal-shy Everton have been in that area of late.

That being said, the Blues could also lose players before the new season gets underway, and one individual who may potentially move on is Branthwaite. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven, starting 21 matches in the competition, and he has been linked with a permanent move away from Goodison Park this summer.

United are believed to be interested in snapping up the young Englishman and a fresh update has now emerged regarding his future on Merseyside.

Could Jarrad Branthwaite leave Everton?

According to Football Insider, in what they describe as a "shock twist", Everton are demanding as much as £25m after the player asked to leave the club:

"Everton have told Man United they want £25million for Jarrad Branthwaite, sources have told Football Insider.

"The giant defender wants to quit Goodison Park before the window shuts and is on the radar of multiple Premier League clubs after an impressive season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

"United have made an enquiry for Branthwaite as they look to sign a left-sided centre-back amid doubts over Harry Maguire’s future. But, in a shock twist, Everton have pushed up the asking price for the 21-year-old, who they valued at just £6million a few months ago.

Losing Branthwaite would clearly be a blow for Everton, considering he is arguably one of the brightest young players at the club, being hailed as "a future England international" by former manager Steven Pressley, and also being called a "really good character" by former blues boss and multiple time Champions League winner Carlo Ancelotti.

The hope is that the two-time capped England Under-21 international remains at Goodison for many years to come, proving to be a vital part of the defence, but although he still has two years remaining on his current deal, it is easy to see his head being turned by a move to United.

The potential best case scenario could be Harry Maguire heading the other way and joining Everton this summer, as has been mooted, with a swap deal taking place, with the England international coming in as a strong centre-back partner for James Tarkowski, ahead of what is hopefully a far better campaign this time around.

Keeping hold of top young English talent takes precedence, though, and the Blues will hope that their asking price for Branthwaite will put off any suitors.