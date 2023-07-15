Everton are believed to be interested in signing versatile Juventus centre-back Koni De Winter during the summer transfer window, according to a new update.

Who is Koni De Winter?

The 21-year-old joined Empoli on loan last summer in order to pick up some much-needed experience at the top level.

De Winter started 12 games in Serie A in 2022/23 and made 14 appearances for Empoli in total, but he is now back at Juve and weighing up his future. His current deal in Turin doesn't expire until the summer of 2026, but that doesn't mean that a permanent exit is out of the question.

It could be that Juventus find it difficult to promise him regular playing time moving forward, so a move away good could ultimately aid him in his career, allowing him to become a genuine key man.

Everton are in the market for a new centre-back this summer, especially having opted against making Conor Coady's loan move from Wolves permanent beyond the end of last season, and it looks as though they could be turning their attention to De Winter.

Could Everton sign Koni de Winter?

According to Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness], the Blues have "inquired" about the availability of the Belgian youngster as Sean Dyche looks for summer reinforcements. Lille are also mentioned as being interested in signing the Juve man, who has returned from his summer holiday and is knuckling down ahead of the 2023/24 season.

It is stated that Juve do think highly of him, which could act as a blow to Everton's hopes of snapping him up before the new season gets underway, with the Serie A giants happy to keep hold of the defender, seeing him as a bright long-term prospect. The Blues are keen on "furthering the discussions" over a move in the coming weeks, though.

Everton's squad felt a little old at times last season, with the likes of Coady, Seamus Coleman and James Tarkowski being relied on too often - the trio played 85 times between them in the Premier League - so it is perhaps vital that fresh blood is injected into the squad this summer.

Centre-back De Winter could be perfect in that respect, coming in as an exciting young option with a high ceiling, having won 14 caps for Belgium's Under-21s, while his versatility - with Massimiliano Allegri seeing him as a right-back option - offers another potential asset to Everton.

Last season, he averaged a sizeable 4.5 clearances per game for Empoli - only Tarkowski (5.2) and Michael Keane (4.6) averaged more for Everton - while he also completed 85.5% of his passes, showing that he is capable in possession, too.

The key to the whole saga could be Juventus' willingness to allow De Winter to move on, and if the player himself sees a long-term future and a regular path into the first team there. The promise of potentially being more of a key figure at Goodison Park could hopefully sway his thinking, although it isn't easy for anyone to leave one of the biggest clubs in Europe, where there is always a good chance of winning trophies.