Highlights

Everton are still interested in signing Leeds United winger Wilfired Gnonto in the summer transfer window, according to a promising update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

How much does Wilfried Gnonto earn?

The £20,000-a-week-earning Whites attacker burst onto the scene at Elland Road last season, catching the eye with his dribbling ability and all-round entertainment value. While some youngsters are daunted by the pace and power of the Premier League and can take time to adjust to it, he consistently stood out as one of his side's brightest sparks.

Ultimately, Gnonto couldn't do enough to keep Leeds from avoiding relegation to the Championship, but he could walk away with his head held high, having registered four goals and assists apiece, in all competitions.

The issue now for the Whites is keeping hold of the 19-year-old beyond the end of the current transfer window, with other clubs trying to snap him up. They will be aware that he likely won't want to be playing in anything other than a top league at this point in his career, so an exit seems on the cards.

Everton are one of the clubs who have been linked with a move for Gnonto, seeing him as someone who could provide the team with some badly-needed attacking magic. A £15m has already reportedly been rejected and it appears as though they haven't walked away from a possible deal yet.

Could Everton still sign Wilfried Gnonto?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, described Everton's pursuit of Gnonto as "one to watch" currently, hinting that the Blues could still snap up the Italian at some point this summer:

"I expect Leeds to be really busy and I think that there'll still be some other outgoings. I think that Gnonto to Everton is one to watch."

Gnonto is still clearly a very raw footballer who won't necessarily perform to a high level every single week, but the thought of him in an Everton shirt moving forward is a mouthwatering prospect for the supporters.

Last season, he showed how much potential he has as a player, combining direct running with blistering speed out on the left-hand side, and his long-term ceiling is extremely high.

Leeds coach Michael Skubala has described Gnonto as a "special" footballer, while Gary Neville has also spoken of his admiration for him, saying:

"Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly."

For Everton to bring in Gnonto over other potential suitors would be a massive coup, considering he already has 12 caps and one goal for a talented Italy side who are the reigning European champions, despite not yet even celebrating his 20th birthday.

The sky is the limit for the Leeds hero, and his style of play means he could swiftly become something of a cult hero at Goodison Park in no time, during a time at the club that has seen a dearth of genuine attacking quality on show for such an extended period.