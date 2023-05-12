Everton are interested in making a move for Southampton centre-back Mohsammed Salisu at the end of the season, according to a new transfer report.

Who will get relegated?

The Blues continue to battle for their lives in the Premier League, with survival so vital to the club's plans moving forward. Their emphatic 5-1 victory away to Brighton last time around was a huge result and the hope is that it is looked back on as a win that played a big part in them staying up.

Southampton are of course in the same boat, and the Saints look all but officially down, while the likes of Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are still battling for their lives too.

In terms of summer transfer activity, Everton will only be able to attract top talent if they avoid Championship football, further highlighting how imperative it is that they get the job done in the next few weeks. Defence is an area that Sean Dyche could look to strengthen in, considering the Merseysiders have conceded 53 goals in their 35 league games in 2022/23 date.

Is Salisu on Everton's radar?

According to Football Insider, Everton are looking to add to Southampton's misery. They have a "strong interest" in Salisu this summer, with the 24-year-old someone who appeals to the Blues in their search for "a left-sided central defender". He is seen as a "top candidate" in the position, and with his current Saints deal expiring in 2024, this could be their last opportunity to earn good money for him.

The six-cap Ghana international could be a really shrewd signing by Everton this summer, coming in as someone who can provide balance and depth at the heart of their defence. Granted, he has been part of a Southampton team rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, but he was hailed as "one of the best defenders in the league" by former Saints manager Ralph Hasenhuttl earlier in the campaign.

Even amid his side's struggles, Salisu has still averaged 5.4 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game this season, with the former more than any of his Southampton teammates. At 24, he is still a relatively young player, too, and given Dyche's ability to make teams hard to beat, the Saints man could thrive under his tutelage and find another gear.

The fact that the south coast side are all but guaranteed to be relegated increases the chances of Salisu leaving, so as long as Everton avoid the same fate, they could be nicely placed to snap him up.